Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

The Crazy Tourist website has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Thurmont, MD. This charming town has a population of around 7,000 people.

"Thurmont is a lovely town in Frederick County, Maryland, located just 10 miles south of the state's Pennsylvania border near the city of Frederick. The city is best known as the home of prestigious Camp David, a major retreat for all United States Presidents throughout the 20th and 21st centuries," a website says.

2. Berlin, MD. The population in this town is roughly 5,000.

Their website says, "Travel back into the past with a stroll down Main Street in Berlin, Maryland. The path you walk is the same as that taken by the Assateague and Pocomoke Indians well before the colonial period."

"Berlin’s beautiful tree-lined streets, Victorian town center, museum, and historic homes captivate those who visit," their website goes on to say.

3. Hampstead, MD. The population here is close to 6,500 people.

Their website says, "We’re a small town in northeastern Carroll County, a historic, family-oriented community with friendly neighborhoods and successful small businesses."

"In Hampstead, we have great schools, caring churches, and wonderful civic organizations. Residents enjoy a wide range of recreational opportunities including our well-maintained local parks," their website continues.

4. Crisfield, MD. The population in this waterside town is 2,500 people.

"The waterside community of Crisfield in Somerset County, MD is the southernmost town in Maryland. Located on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, Crisfield is famous for its seafood - especially the Maryland blue crab - its Watermen, wildlife, natural beauty, simple lifestyle, and strong sense of community built on faith and hard work," their website says.

"If you love the outdoors, wildlife, and quaint communities--Crisfield is the place to visit. Described as the last gem on the Chesapeake Bay and known as the "Seafood Capital of the World," you can expect wonderful food and beautiful sites while visiting our waterfront community," their website also says.

5. Ocean City, MD. The population in this town is approximately 7,000 people.

"From special events up and down the boardwalk to laid-back beach days and thrills for the whole fam, make this summer one to remember in Ocean City. Where all you have to do is enjoy," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Whether you’re looking for a family atmosphere, a romantic getaway, a golf or fishing weekend, or a shopping adventure, Ocean City is ready for you!"

Those are five small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Maryland.

You can click the following link to go to The Crazy Tourist website: https://www.thecrazytourist.com/15-best-small-towns-visit-maryland/

