Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOUDO_0gulvJIW00
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

The Crazy Tourist website has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Thurmont, MD. This charming town has a population of around 7,000 people.

"Thurmont is a lovely town in Frederick County, Maryland, located just 10 miles south of the state's Pennsylvania border near the city of Frederick. The city is best known as the home of prestigious Camp David, a major retreat for all United States Presidents throughout the 20th and 21st centuries," a website says.

2. Berlin, MD. The population in this town is roughly 5,000.

Their website says, "Travel back into the past with a stroll down Main Street in Berlin, Maryland. The path you walk is the same as that taken by the Assateague and Pocomoke Indians well before the colonial period."

"Berlin’s beautiful tree-lined streets, Victorian town center, museum, and historic homes captivate those who visit," their website goes on to say.

3. Hampstead, MD. The population here is close to 6,500 people.

Their website says, "We’re a small town in northeastern Carroll County, a historic, family-oriented community with friendly neighborhoods and successful small businesses."

"In Hampstead, we have great schools, caring churches, and wonderful civic organizations.  Residents enjoy a wide range of recreational opportunities including our well-maintained local parks," their website continues.

4. Crisfield, MD. The population in this waterside town is 2,500 people.

"The waterside community of Crisfield in Somerset County, MD is the southernmost town in Maryland.  Located on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, Crisfield is famous for its seafood - especially the Maryland blue crab - its Watermen, wildlife, natural beauty, simple lifestyle, and strong sense of community built on faith and hard work," their website says.

"If you love the outdoors, wildlife, and quaint communities--Crisfield is the place to visit.  Described as the last gem on the Chesapeake Bay and known as the "Seafood Capital of the World," you can expect wonderful food and beautiful sites while visiting our waterfront community," their website also says.

5. Ocean City, MD. The population in this town is approximately 7,000 people.

"From special events up and down the boardwalk to laid-back beach days and thrills for the whole fam, make this summer one to remember in Ocean City. Where all you have to do is enjoy," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Whether you’re looking for a family atmosphere, a romantic getaway, a golf or fishing weekend, or a shopping adventure, Ocean City is ready for you!"

Those are five small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Maryland.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? What are your favorite small towns in Maryland? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to The Crazy Tourist website: https://www.thecrazytourist.com/15-best-small-towns-visit-maryland/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# small towns# maryland# 2022# local# communities

Comments / 12

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
17215 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Pennsylvania State

Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Five restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some romantic places to eat in the state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the WestGateResorts website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Florida.

Read full story
3 comments
Laurens County, GA

Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
13 comments
Wisconsin State

Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
9 comments
Minnesota State

Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Five charming small towns in Ohio that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of Ohio, or you're looking for some nice places to move to, then you might want to consider stopping by one of the following towns.

Read full story
6 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning an anniversary dinner, special occasion, or just a date, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curds

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Travel Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. We all know that one of the many things Wisconsin is known for is cheese curds. They've become the premium appetizer for the state.

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.

Read full story
31 comments
Illinois State

Five restaurants in Illinois that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on going out to eat in Illinois but aren't sure where to go, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Wisconsin State

Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.

Read full story
19 comments
Wisconsin State

Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Wisconsin.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

Five restaurants in Georgia have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in the state of Georgia!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy