Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best seafood restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. ChopHouse 614 in Columbus, OH. This restaurant offers a nice, romantic atmosphere as well as great food.

Their bio says, "Chophouse aims to define the modern dining experience with a world-class selection of steaks, seafood, and sushi. Blending a modern steakhouse with a lavish lounge ambiance, Chophouse invites guests to a unique dining adventure brimming with elegance and excitement."

The most popular menu items here are Filet, Calamari, and Steak Tartare.

2. Prime Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH. This restaurant is a great choice for special occasions such as anniversaries.

"It is our sole desire that everything, and we mean everything, that arrives at your table at Prime Restaurants delights you. To that end, we use only the finest, freshest ingredients, masterfully prepared in recipes designed to engage all of your senses," their bio says.

Their menu includes Oysters, Sea Bass, Shrimp, Lamb Chops, Salmon, and much more!

3. Mancy's Bluewater Grille in Maumee, OH. This restaurant has a fantastic 4.5 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"From the cold, clear waters of the Atlantic and the deep abundance of the Pacific, the bounty of the ocean is yours at Bluewater Grille," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are BBQ Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Bisque, and Filet Mignon.

4. Austin's Woodfire Grille in Brecksville, OH. This restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website.

"We want each meal you enjoy with us to be a memorable and delicious one; so we work hard preparing each dish to order, smoking ribs and brisket, filleting fresh fish, hand cutting steaks, preparing homemade soups daily and baking our fresh breads and desserts," their bio says.

Their menu includes Seafood, Sandwiches, Burgers, Wings, Ribs, Steaks, Pasta, and more!

5. Salmon Dave's Pacific Grille in Rocky River, OH. This restaurant offers a notable wine list and amazing food to go along with its stellar 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Salmon Dave’s Pacific Grille has been pleasing diners with Guaranteed Seafood since 1993. The menu features a fusion of Pacific Rim cuisine with all-American favorites. Staples such as the award-winning Lobster Bisque, Sushi-grade Ahi Sashimi, or our signature Salmon never go out of style."

Those are five seafood restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Ohio.

