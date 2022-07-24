Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hJCS_0gr6lIDE00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

The BigSevenTravel website has a list of the best burger joints in the state. Here's what the top five were.

1. 11:11 Burgers and Beignets in Fond Du Lac, WI.

"Bright, counter-serve eatery offering specialty burgers, sandwiches, fries, shakes & beignets," their bio says on Google.

"11:11 Burgers & Beignets opened on January 9th of 2015 and the business took off. What started off as a small menu only containing 7-8 items, turned into a craze amongst local Fond du Lac’ers begging for more. Soon, famous burgers like the “Breakfast Buffet Burger”, “PB&J Burger” and “Baconeater” were added to a full menu containing in upwards of 30 burgers, sandwiches, sides, and variations," their website says.

2. North Avenue Grill in Wauwatosa, WI.

Their bio on Google says, "Laid-back, modern diner serving classic & updated American fare, plus beer & wine."

Their menu serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

3. Mazos Hamburgers in Milwaukee, WI.

"Old-school branch of a 1934 local chain serving house-ground burgers & homemade shakes," their bio on Google says.

"Mazos is an old-school burger joint where they keep things classic in style. Their patties are freshly made daily. A double cheeseburger here with their famous crinkle-cut fries is as tasty as food can possibly get," the BigSevenTravel website says.

4. The Historic Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau, WI.

"Situated along the Mississippi River in Trempealeau, this is definitely worth the visit. For proper comfort food made with delicious and fresh ingredients, you’re in for a tasty feast," the BigSevenTravel website says.

5. Dotty Dumpling's Dowry in Madison, WI.

Their website says, "Home to heaven-sent burgers and an endless horizon of good times. For 47 years, we've treated friends like family and family like friends. We’ll save you a seat."

Their menu includes a ton of Burgers but they also offer Wings, Cheese Curds, Sandwiches, and more!

Those are the five restaurants that have been ranked as some of the best places to get a burger in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this list? What is your favorite place to get a burger in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the BigSevenTravel website: https://bigseventravel.com/25-best-burgers-in-wisconsin/

