Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the WestGateResorts website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Florida.

The WestGateResorts website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. St. Augustine Lighthouse in St. Augustine, FL. This location was constructed in 1874 and has appeared on the paranormal reality television series Ghost Hunters.

"Founded in 1565 and considered the oldest city in the United States, St. Augustine has also earned a reputation as the most haunted city in Florida," the website says.

"Some visitors to the haunted lighthouse have reported hearing children’s laughter and footsteps (two teenaged children of a lighthouse worker reportedly drowned in the adjacent bay in the late 1800s), while others have heard mysterious voices, smelled cigar smoke, viewed a shadowy figure at the top of the lighthouse and/or run into the so-called “Man in Blue” in the basement of the former lighthouse keeper’s house," the website goes on to say.

2. Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, FL. This luxury hotel has been open since the 1920s and served as a military hospital in World War 2.

"Guests have experienced such phenomena as lights switching on and off, elevators taking them to the wrong floors, inexplicable sounds and cryptic messages discovered scrawled on mirrors," the website says.

3. The Devil's Chair - Cassadaga Cemetery in Cassadaga, FL. This location is listed on the National Register of historic places and is considered "The Psychic Center of the World."

"According to the stories, if you sit in this big, brick chair at midnight, the Devil will communicate to you. The Prince of Darkness also enjoys a cold beer once in a while, for I’m told that if you place an unopened can of beer on the chair it will be empty the next morning. He’s probably a pretty thirsty fellow after working in all that fire and brimstone," another website says.

4. Fort East Martello Museum in Key West, FL. If dolls aren't your thing, you might want to skip this location.

"Built during the Civil War and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Fort East Martello in Key West is also home to Robert the Haunted Doll, one of the creepiest dolls in existence," the website says.

The website goes on to say, "Visitors to the museum have reported not only seeing Robert the Doll move and change facial expressions but also make giggling noises (don’t even think of taking a photo of Robert without asking his permission or you will experience bad luck, according to legend)."

5. The Devil’s Tree - Oak Hammock Park in Port St. Lucy, FL. This location has reportedly been haunted since the 1970s.

"A large and mysterious oak tree lies down a dirt nature trail in the corner of Oak Hammock Park in Port St. Lucie. Known as “The Devil’s Tree,” it was the site of a series of gruesome murders in the early 1970s and today believed to be possessed by evil spirits," the website says.

Those are five spooky places that are considered haunted in the state of Florida.

