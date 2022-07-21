Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer

Photo found from Unsplash

If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

The website TripSavvy has a list of the best campgrounds in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Rock Island State Park in Washington, WI.

The TripSavvy website says, "Getting here is half the fun. Travel all the way north up the Door County peninsula—buffered by Green Bay and Lake Michigan—and hop a ferry to Washington Island, then another ferry to this car-free island. Wear comfy walking shoes and pack light because all 40 sites are rustic and carry-in, with a fire ring and picnic table."

2. Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek, WI.

"High bluffs and sandy beaches, an 1860s lighthouse, a challenging 18-hole golf course, and professional summer theater performances make this 3,776-acre park extremely popular. Hiking or bicycling is the preferred method for exploring trails that wind through the quiet interior of the park where you will enjoy the scenery," the Travel Wisconsin website says.

"The park also offers Eagle Bluff Lighthouse, The White Cedar Nature Center, and Eagle Tower that is accessible by stairs or canopy walk," the website goes on to say.

3. Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, WI.

Their website says, "Devil’s Lake State Park is located in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and is Wisconsin’s most popular state park with about 3 million visitors per year. The over 10,000-acre park anchors more than 27,000 acres of parkland and natural areas open to public recreation in Sauk County."

"Historically Devil’s Lake or “De Wakacak”, which means Spirit Lake, sits on ancestral Ho-Chunk land and contains ancient effigy mounds that are part of their cultural heritage," their website goes on to say.

4. Camp Kettlewood in East Troy, WI.

"Located in East Troy, Wisconsin, Camp Kettlewood is a private campground set on 80 acres of old-growth forest, shaded nature trails, and protected wetlands. Campsites are set spaciously apart from one another, so campers can have their own private corner of the woods. Camp Kettlewood has charming campsites for both the ‘indoorsy’ and ‘outdoorsy’ alike," their website says.

Their website continues to say, "Although we have some modern amenities, please do keep in mind that at the end of the day, it's still camping. You'll be sharing the woods and ponds with local wildlife- and yes- bugs. You might even get a little dirty. And though there isn't any WiFi, we promise you'll find a better connection while you're here."

5. Wyalusing State Park in Bagley, WI.

"2,700-acre state park overlooking the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers. One of Wisconsin's oldest parks. Indian burial mounds, canoe trail, bird watching, camping, canoe rental," the Travel Wisconsin website says.

Those are five campgrounds that are considered a must-visit this summer in the state of Wisconsin.

