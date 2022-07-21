Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lj5LI_0gnin0K000
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

The website TripSavvy has a list of the best campgrounds in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Rock Island State Park in Washington, WI.

The TripSavvy website says, "Getting here is half the fun. Travel all the way north up the Door County peninsula—buffered by Green Bay and Lake Michigan—and hop a ferry to Washington Island, then another ferry to this car-free island. Wear comfy walking shoes and pack light because all 40 sites are rustic and carry-in, with a fire ring and picnic table."

2. Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek, WI.

"High bluffs and sandy beaches, an 1860s lighthouse, a challenging 18-hole golf course, and professional summer theater performances make this 3,776-acre park extremely popular. Hiking or bicycling is the preferred method for exploring trails that wind through the quiet interior of the park where you will enjoy the scenery," the Travel Wisconsin website says.

"The park also offers Eagle Bluff Lighthouse, The White Cedar Nature Center, and Eagle Tower that is accessible by stairs or canopy walk," the website goes on to say.

3. Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, WI.

Their website says, "Devil’s Lake State Park is located in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and is Wisconsin’s most popular state park with about 3 million visitors per year. The over 10,000-acre park anchors more than 27,000 acres of parkland and natural areas open to public recreation in Sauk County."

"Historically Devil’s Lake or “De Wakacak”, which means Spirit Lake, sits on ancestral Ho-Chunk land and contains ancient effigy mounds that are part of their cultural heritage," their website goes on to say.

4. Camp Kettlewood in East Troy, WI.

"Located in East Troy, Wisconsin, Camp Kettlewood is a private campground set on 80 acres of old-growth forest, shaded nature trails, and protected wetlands. Campsites are set spaciously apart from one another, so campers can have their own private corner of the woods. Camp Kettlewood has charming campsites for both the ‘indoorsy’ and ‘outdoorsy’ alike," their website says.

Their website continues to say, "Although we have some modern amenities, please do keep in mind that at the end of the day, it's still camping. You'll be sharing the woods and ponds with local wildlife- and yes- bugs. You might even get a little dirty. And though there isn't any WiFi, we promise you'll find a better connection while you're here."

5. Wyalusing State Park in Bagley, WI.

"2,700-acre state park overlooking the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers. One of Wisconsin's oldest parks. Indian burial mounds, canoe trail, bird watching, camping, canoe rental," the Travel Wisconsin website says.

Those are five campgrounds that are considered a must-visit this summer in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these campgrounds? What are your favorite places to camp in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripSavvy website: https://www.tripsavvy.com/best-places-to-camp-in-wisconsin-5079121

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# camping# wisconsin# 2022# local# summer

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
16794 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the WestGateResorts website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Florida.

Read full story
2 comments

Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
5 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
7 comments
Minnesota State

Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Five charming small towns in Ohio that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of Ohio, or you're looking for some nice places to move to, then you might want to consider stopping by one of the following towns.

Read full story
6 comments

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning an anniversary dinner, special occasion, or just a date, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curds

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Travel Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. We all know that one of the many things Wisconsin is known for is cheese curds. They've become the premium appetizer for the state.

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.

Read full story
31 comments
Illinois State

Five restaurants in Illinois that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on going out to eat in Illinois but aren't sure where to go, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Wisconsin State

Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.

Read full story
19 comments
Wisconsin State

Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Wisconsin.

Read full story
7 comments
Georgia State

Five restaurants in Georgia have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in the state of Georgia!

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsylvania State

Food shortages could be coming to Pennsylvania soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Morning Call website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to an article, food shortages could be coming to the state of Pennsylvania soon.

Read full story
89 comments
Ohio State

Five spooky places in Ohio that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OnlyInYourState and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and want to do some exploring around the great state of Ohio, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places.

Read full story
18 comments
Virginia State

Five American restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in Virginia.

Read full story
1 comments

Five places in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of North Carolina, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Experts warn of a dangerous species of snail spreading through Florida that prompts a quarantine

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Today and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that a dangerous species of snail has been found in Florida and it could prompt quarantine.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy