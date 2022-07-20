Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit

Joe Mertens

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for things to see and do in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best things to experience in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, WI. Even if you aren't a fan of motorcycles, there's still plenty to enjoy here. There's a restaurant, a shop, and "park-like" outdoor spaces.

Their bio says, "Harley-Davidson motorcycles bring heart-thumping adventure, life-changing freedom, and a bit of rebellion into the lives of people around the world."

"Much more than a nostalgia trip for motorcycle enthusiasts, the Museum offers a glimpse of American history and culture like you've never seen before - through the successes and trials of an iconic American company. Interactive, eye-catching exhibits present an unparalleled collection of legendary stories of our nation's last century," their bio goes on to say.

2. Geneva Lake Shore Path in Lake Geneva, WI.

"This lovely 21-mile walking path, around Geneva Lake, takes pedestrians by impressive homes and quiet lakeside neighborhoods," their bio says.

Their bio continues to say, "A two-mile swath on the West End offers a manageable stroll, lovely views, and passes landmarks such as the Abbey Resort and Fontana Spa and popular local eateries like Chuck's."

3. Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, WI. Whether you're seeing a musical, a play, or a comedian, this place is definitely a must-visit.

Their website says, "The mission of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is to serve as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities and enhance understanding and enjoyment of life through the creation and presentation of the arts."

4. Cave Point County Park in Sturgeon Bay, WI.

"Well-known for its wave-worn Dolomite/limestone ledges, underwater caves, and stirring view of Lake Michigan, the park is a popular attraction for residents and visitors alike. The site is a popular location for weddings as well. Fishermen, skilled scuba divers, photography buffs, and nature observers find the park a great delight," their website says.

5. Wisconsin Deer Park in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Seeing this Park/Zoo is a good time for the whole family!

Their website says, "For 50+ years, the Wisconsin Deer Park has offered families and children of all ages the unique opportunity to explore, enjoy & feed over 100 deer and other wildlife. We are a hands-on, educational petting zoo adventure!"

Their website goes on to say, "Here at the Wisconsin Deer Park, we provide a calm and relaxing environment for animals both young and old. From newborn fawns to fully mature adults, our guests can enjoy experiencing the various stages of their lifecycle while strolling along our scenic, wooded trails. This educational opportunity is unmatched anywhere else, and with our wonderful gift shop, you can take a piece of it home with you!"

Those are five things to see and do that are considered a must-visit in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? What are your favorite things to see and do in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Tourism-g28972-Wisconsin-Vacations.html

