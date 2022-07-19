Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best seafood restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Greg Norman Australian Grille in North Myrtle Beach, SC. This restaurant offers a nice waterfront view as well as amazing food.

"Our innovative menu features exotic Australian fare and a wine list that has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 15 years, consistently ranking us as Myrtle Beach’s premier steak and seafood restaurant," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Salmon, Lobster Ravioli, and Aussie Kangaroo.

2. Coast Bar & Grill in Charleston, SC. This restaurant offers a casual atmosphere and is classified as a neighborhood gem.

Their bio says, "Charleston’s freshest seafood, with laidback Lowcountry style. Coast’s chefs meet daily with local farmers and fishermen to procure the freshest seafood and produce available. Featuring wood-grilled fish, a full raw bar, and a refreshing drink list."

The most popular menu items here include Seafood Jambalaya, Fried Oysters, and Blackened Swordfish.

3. Larkin's on the River in Greenville, SC. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining and is a good choice for special occasions.

"Larkin’s on the River is an award-winning restaurant serving premium cut steaks, fresh seafood, and fine wines. Every menu item is created with the freshest ingredients and served with a creative flair," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Chilean Sea Bass, Filet Mignon, and Ribeye Steak.

4. Poseidon in Hilton Head Island, SC. This restaurant is a good choice for lunch and large groups.

Their bio says, "From our fresh catch items to our “Coast-to-Coast” entrees, we have the best selection of seafood, steaks, and much more! Coastal cuisine highlighting wonderfully realized use of local and seasonal ingredients; with skillful service by an informative staff."

The most popular menu items here are Seafood Crepe, Shrimp and Grits, and She Crab Soup.

5. Blue Marlin in Columbia, SC. This restaurant is ranked very highly in its service, food, ambiance, and value!

Their bio says, "Stretching from Savannah to the South, and Georgetown to the North, the Low Country is resplendent with the bounties of the sea and coastal marshlands. Succulent shrimp, oysters, crabs, crawfish, and catfish abound. Lush greens, corn, rice, and ripe red tomatoes are plentiful. Low Country cuisine brings all of this food together in a sumptuous array of unique and distinctive dishes."

The most popular menu items here include Petite Shrimp & Grits, Blue Marlin Seafood Platter, and Blue Marlin Cobb Salad.

Those are five seafood restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of South Carolina.

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/south-carolina/cities

