Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvU9o_0gjgBisZ00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Hazelwood Food & Drink in St. Louis Park, MN. This American restaurant is listed as a neighborhood gem and is a great choice for lunch.

Their bio says, "A modern New American restaurant serving modern comfort food with a family feel in a bright and contemporary interior with a scratch kitchen that offers wonderful dishes from our rotisserie and wood burning pizza oven, everyone is sure to find a new favorite!"

The most popular menu items here are Brie Cheese Curds, Cheese Pizza, and their Chicken Pot Pie.

2. Stella's Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar in Minneapolis, MN. This seafood restaurant offers some great outdoor dining and amazing food.

"Stella's Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar is a casual seafood restaurant located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Seafood Platter, Oysters, and Maine Lobster Bisque.

3. Marina Restaurant in Breezy Point, MN. This restaurant has a scenic view and is a good choice for special occasions.

Their bio says, "The Marina II, features lakeside dining with a spectacular view of Breezy Bay. Enjoy your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood in the casual atmosphere of the Marina II."

4. Lost Lake Lodge in Lake Shore, MN. This Contemporary American restaurant has a notable wine list and a wonderful waterfront view to go along with its great food.

"Our mission is to offer a quality, contemporary dining experience while continuing to honor the tradition and collective memories of the last 70 years. We draw inspiration from seasonality, “shrinking-world” global flavors, our hard-working local food providers and we strive to produce quality with a playful spirit," their bio says.

Their menu includes Steaks, Seafood, Wings, Soups, and much more!

5. Reunion in Northfield, MN. This American restaurant is ranked very highly in its service, ambiance, food, and value!

Their bio says, "Polished Casual restaurant & bar, entertainment venue, and private event space with a moderately priced, principally American menu."

The most popular menu items here are Bang Bang Shrimp, Bacon Brussel Sprouts, and Pork Chop.

Those are five local restaurants that have been ranked as some of the best places to eat in the state of Minnesota.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? What are your favorite places to eat in Minnesota? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/minnesota/cities

