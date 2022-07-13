Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.

The website PlanetWare has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Johnstown, PA. This quaint town is known for a tragic flood that happened in the late 1880s but that hasn't stopped it from thriving since then.

"Johnstown is home to nearly 22,000 and our family-friendly neighborhoods, good schools, and superb quality of life are just a few of the reasons why our residents have chosen this area as their home," their website says.

2. Lititz, PA. The population here is roughly 10,000.

Their website says, "You’ll stand in the center of town and stare down the row of historic buildings, a perfect nod to our past, housing shops and eateries that showcase the progress of today."

Their website goes on to say, "You’ll stroll along the banks of the spring that leads you through our park and you’ll know you’ve found something beautifully rare…a place that feels like home and like vacation, all at the same time."

3. Jim Thorpe, PA. This charming town has a population of roughly 5,000.

"Offering both the charms of a European village and the thrills of a mountain sports destination, this historic town nestled in Lehigh Gorge in Carbon County is one of the great gems of the Poconos," their website says.

"The elegant Victorian mansions which were once home to turn-of-the-century industrialist millionaires have been revitalized, and today house unique shop, dining, bed & breakfasts, museums, galleries, and popular entertainment venues," their website goes on to say.

4. Gettysburg, PA. This historic town has a population of roughly 8,000 and offers plenty of things to see and do.

Their website says, "Everyone knows Gettysburg for our famous battlefield you can tour by car, Segway, bicycle, horseback, and even on foot. Gettysburg also boasts a wealth of activities and things to do beyond those historic acres. Explore Gettysburg’s attractions and you’ll see there’s something for everyone."

5. Bloomsburg, PA. This town is known for its rich economic history and also its diverse economy.

Their website says, "Bloomsburg, PA is a small, historic town located within Columbia County and is home to just over 14,000 residents. Being located along Route 11 and less than 5 minutes from two exits of Interstate 80 makes Bloomsburg a hub of activity for residents or visitors."

Their website goes on to say, "Bloomsburg is home to a municipal airport, landmark Town Park with many acres of recreational activities, and has one of the largest and longest running fairs in the country. With so much to do and see, Bloomsburg is a great place to live, work, and play!"

Those are five charming small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Pennsylvania.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these towns? What are your favorite small towns in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.planetware.com/pennsylvania/top-rated-small-towns-in-pennsylvania-us-pa-187.htm

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!