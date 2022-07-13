Five restaurants in Illinois that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvU9o_0gctIrtv00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on going out to eat in Illinois but aren't sure where to go, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Porter Kitchen and Deck in Chicago, IL. This American restaurant offers a scenic view as well as great food.

"Located in the new 54-story skyscraper on the edge of the Chicago River, PORTER Kitchen & Deck features classic American cuisine in an elegant and relaxed setting," their bio says.

Their menu includes seafood, sandwiches, Burgers, Salads, and more!

2. RoccoVino's in Elk Grove Village, IL. This Italian restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem and offers a nice, casual atmosphere.

Their bio says, "RoccoVino’s is Traditional Italian with a Twist – featuring creative pasta specialties, fresh seafood, veal & chops, unique chef specials, and pizza. Our menu has been created to combine your favorite Italian dishes with family recipes and new exciting options."

3. Baxter's American Grille in Bloomington, IL. This restaurant offers a notable wine list and is great for special occasions.

"Experience the contemporary decor, freshly made entrees from our professional chef, and exceptional service. The restaurant offers seating for groups from 1-80," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Steak Nachos, Seafood Jambalaya, and Baxter's Salad.

4. Jonah's Seafood House in East Peoria, IL. This seafood restaurant is another good choice for special occasions and a scenic view while you eat.

Their bio says, "Jonah’s Seafood House specializes in seafood treats with an eclectic mix of steaks, pork, chicken, and pasta dishes. The menu is printed every day to keep pace with seafood seasons and offers hundreds of choices to please."

The most popular menu items here include Seafood Flat, Pan-Fried Oysters, and Creamy Cape Cod Clam Chowder.

5. Hamilton Walker's in Champaign, IL. This restaurant has a great 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website and is highly ranked in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

Their bio says, "Hamilton Walker’s is the community’s gathering place. Founded by three long-time residents of Champaign, this modern steakhouse with a chic 1940's Hollywood vibe is an inviting gathering place and backdrop for meeting, dining, and socializing; for friends, family, and business; for toasting special events and celebrating life."

Their menu includes Steak, Seafood, Soups & Salads, and more!

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Illinois.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite places to eat in Illinois? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/illinois/cities

