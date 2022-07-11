Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcQvf_0gbhLXKf00
Photo found fromWiki Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.

The website PlanetWare has a list of the best small towns in the state. Whether you're looking for a quaint town to move to or just a vacation getaway that won't break the bank, these small towns are for you. Here's what some of them are.

1. Sturgeon Bay, WI. The population in this charming town is roughly 9,000. Despite its size, there's plenty of stuff to do here.

Their website says, "Besides being a great vacation, shopping, and sport fishing destination, Sturgeon Bay is both a great place to do business and raise a family. We invite you to join us in Sturgeon Bay!

2. Elkhart Lake, WI. The population here is a little over 1,000.

"Discover an authentic lake getaway that will not only be worth the drive, but the memories you create. Practice your swing on the greens, or kayak the crystal clear waters," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Take a refreshing hike or rent a bicycle to explore the quaint streets of the village. Embrace the variety of recreational opportunities whether on land or water. Your summer getaway to the lake awaits."

3. Lake Geneva, WI. From shopping, zip-lining, going to spas, or just relaxing by the water, this small town has plenty of options for you. The population here is roughly 8,000.

"You might reminisce of time spent exploring the area’s distinctive shops and sampling our award-winning restaurants. Whatever your choices, Lake Geneva promises experiences worth coming back for time and time again. Like generations before us knew...it’s always been the place," their website says.

4. Sister Bay, WI. The population here is just under 1,000.

Their website says, "With fantastic restaurants, shopping, and legendary sunsets, Sister Bay has all the ingredients you need to have an amazing time in Door County. So make a plan, pack your bags, and have a blast."

5. Eagle River, WI. The population in this town is roughly 1,500.

"Home to the World’s Largest Chain of 28 Connected Lakes and also known as the Snowmobile Capital of the World®. We’re no stranger to fun. In fact, we’re no stranger to anything really. We’re a bunch of folks who are down to earth and down for some good times all year round," their website says.

Those are five small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these small towns? What are your favorite small towns in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.planetware.com/wisconsin/top-rated-small-towns-in-wisconsin-us-wi-92.htm

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# small towns# wisconsin# 2022# local# top destinations

Comments / 7

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
16038 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curds

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Travel Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. We all know that one of the many things Wisconsin is known for is cheese curds. They've become the premium appetizer for the state.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.

Read full story
20 comments
Illinois State

Five restaurants in Illinois that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on going out to eat in Illinois but aren't sure where to go, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Wisconsin.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Five restaurants in Georgia have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in the state of Georgia!

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Food shortages could be coming to Pennsylvania soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Morning Call website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to an article, food shortages could be coming to the state of Pennsylvania soon.

Read full story
88 comments
Ohio State

Five spooky places in Ohio that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OnlyInYourState and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and want to do some exploring around the great state of Ohio, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places.

Read full story
15 comments
Virginia State

Five American restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in Virginia.

Read full story
1 comments

Five places in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of North Carolina, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Experts warn of a dangerous species of snail spreading through Florida that prompts a quarantine

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Today and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that a dangerous species of snail has been found in Florida and it could prompt quarantine.

Read full story
14 comments
Ohio State

Eligible Ohio residents could be getting a $350 stimulus check

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from 10WBNS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that eligible Ohio residents could be getting a $350 stimulus check to help combat the rising inflation and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Read full story
76 comments
Virginia State

Experts warn of a dangerous invasive species spreading through Virginia

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from ABC8NEWS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report warns of a dangerous invasive species that is spreading throughout the state of Virginia.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

$2,000 stimulus could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox8 and Pittsburgh's Action News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to a recent article, a $2,000 payment could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents.

Read full story
239 comments
Ohio State

Experts warn that dangerous invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Phys.Org and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to some experts, dangerous invasive species' are invading forests in the state of Ohio.

Read full story
28 comments
Tennessee State

Five destinations in Tennessee that are considered the best places to visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five restaurants in Pennsylvania have been declared as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the most romantic places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat for a romantic night out in the beautiful state of Florida, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
Kansas State

Five restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the great state of Kansas, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy