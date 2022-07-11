Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit

Photo found from Wiki Commons

If you're looking for some great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.

The website PlanetWare has a list of the best small towns in the state. Whether you're looking for a quaint town to move to or just a vacation getaway that won't break the bank, these small towns are for you. Here's what some of them are.

1. Sturgeon Bay, WI. The population in this charming town is roughly 9,000. Despite its size, there's plenty of stuff to do here.

Their website says, "Besides being a great vacation, shopping, and sport fishing destination, Sturgeon Bay is both a great place to do business and raise a family. We invite you to join us in Sturgeon Bay!

2. Elkhart Lake, WI. The population here is a little over 1,000.

"Discover an authentic lake getaway that will not only be worth the drive, but the memories you create. Practice your swing on the greens, or kayak the crystal clear waters," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Take a refreshing hike or rent a bicycle to explore the quaint streets of the village. Embrace the variety of recreational opportunities whether on land or water. Your summer getaway to the lake awaits."

3. Lake Geneva, WI. From shopping, zip-lining, going to spas, or just relaxing by the water, this small town has plenty of options for you. The population here is roughly 8,000.

"You might reminisce of time spent exploring the area’s distinctive shops and sampling our award-winning restaurants. Whatever your choices, Lake Geneva promises experiences worth coming back for time and time again. Like generations before us knew...it’s always been the place," their website says.

4. Sister Bay, WI. The population here is just under 1,000.

Their website says, "With fantastic restaurants, shopping, and legendary sunsets, Sister Bay has all the ingredients you need to have an amazing time in Door County. So make a plan, pack your bags, and have a blast."

5. Eagle River, WI. The population in this town is roughly 1,500.

"Home to the World’s Largest Chain of 28 Connected Lakes and also known as the Snowmobile Capital of the World®. We’re no stranger to fun. In fact, we’re no stranger to anything really. We’re a bunch of folks who are down to earth and down for some good times all year round," their website says.

Those are five small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Wisconsin.

