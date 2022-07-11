Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FV8Ag_0gangYgS00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Wisconsin.

The OnlyInYourState website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Boy Scout Lane in Stevens Point, WI.

"Boy Scout Lane is an isolated road located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. A number of ghost stories and urban legends have become associated with the road, including the fictional deaths of a troop of Boy Scouts," Wikipedia says.

2. High Cliff State Park in Sherwood, WI.

At this park, you can go camping, hunting, fishing, biking, or maybe even see a ghost. Not only is it supposed to offer beautiful views but it is also supposed to be the most haunted campground in the state.

The park is located near effigy mounds, which are Native American burial grounds.

3. Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, WI.

This historic hotel has been at the center of plenty of paranormal stories over the years. Visiting MLB players have refused to stay at this hotel while they're in town to face the Brewers.

In some stories, ghosts or spirits will appear in some of the rooms at night and mess with the TV and/or radio.

4. Brumder Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Milwaukee, WI.

"Guests and investigators alike have had strange experiences within the bed and breakfast, many of the stories even coming from the previous owner of the B&B," a website says.

The website goes on to say, "While Mrs. Hirschi owned the Brumder Mansion she had various experiences with a female entity in the Gold Suite. One night while staying in the Gold Suite with her dog she heard a voice shout at her telling her to get the dog out of the bed."

5. Kemper Hall in Kenosha, WI.

"This location was once known as Durkee Mansion and in 1861, Kemper Hall was home to the early settler and Senator Charles Durkee. The mansion was turned into a girls' boarding school after being donated to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church," another website says.

The website goes on to say, "It now operates as a recreation center and is said to be haunted by ghostly nuns who have been seen looking out the windows."

Those are five spooky places that are considered haunted in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Do you believe any of these places are haunted? Have you ever been to them? Comment below and let me know! Feel free to share this article with people that you think should read it.

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/wisconsin/haunted-trip-wi/

# haunted# wisconsin# local# 2022# haunted places

