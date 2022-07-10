Five restaurants in Georgia have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in the state of Georgia!

If you're looking for a romantic night out, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the most romantic places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Local 11ten Food & Wine in Savannah, GA. This Contemporary American restaurant is great for special occasions.

"Situated a block south of Savannah's Forsyth Park, Local 11ten creates a nightly dining experience complete with intelligent cuisine, a welcoming personality, and modern design," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Spicy Mussels, Pan Seared Mahi Mahi, and White Fish Pate.

2. South City Kitchen in Atlanta, GA. This Southern restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem and is great for brunch.

"Whether you’re in Atlanta on business, enjoying a romantic night out on the town, or meeting up with friends before a show, dine with us and enjoy the best contemporary southern food in Atlanta," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Fried Green Tomatoes, Pan Fried Chicken Livers, and She-Crab Soup.

3. Taffer's Tavern in Alpharetta, GA. This restaurant has great outdoor dining option and is a great choice for a date.

Their bio says, "Open for lunch, dinner, and late-night, it boasts outstanding signature drinks, mouth-watering savory tavern foods, excellent customer service, and the highest safety standards in the industry."

The most popular menu items here are Steak Frites, Tavern Fish & Chips, and Coconut Shrimp.

4. Denim & Oak in Columbus, GA. This restaurant is great for special occasions and has a beautiful waterfront view.

"Feast your eyes on the river itself as you dine, enjoying the flavorful fruits of its delicious labor," their bio says.

Their menu serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Tacos, Salads, and much more!

5. Latin Flavors Steakhouse in Winder, GA. This Steakhouse has a fantastic 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Elaborated with passion, classic finesse, sparkling with a playful spirit, Latin Flavors Steakhouse is an upscale restaurant inspired by the authentic Latin flavors, offering a list of the highest quality cuts and a variety of meats and seafood," their website says.

The most popular menu items here are Garlic Steak Frites and Empanadas Mixtas.

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the most romantic places to eat in the state of Georgia.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite romantic places to eat in the state of Georgia? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/georgia/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!