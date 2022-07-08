Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Saz's State House Restaurant in Milwaukee, WI. This American restaurant offers a casual atmosphere and complimentary shuttles to local Milwaukee sporting events.

"Over the past four decades, founder Steve "Saz" Sazama's original vision for a first-rate restaurant and sports bar has grown into an iconic Milwaukee destination with a loyal following," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Leinie's Battered Cheese Curds, Sour Cream & Chive Fries, and Mac N Cheese.

2. Wissota Chophouse in Chippewa Falls, WI. This Steakhouse is a great choice for special occasions and offers amazing food.

Their bio says, "With classic American chophouses in mind, Wissota Chophouse features USDA Angus Beef, an excellent variety of the freshest seafood, and creative sides. Our steaks start with the best cuts of meat, seasoned simply and cooked to perfection, delivered to your table perfectly seared and bursting with flavor."

3. 1919 Kitchen & Tap in Green Bay, WI. This Contemporary American restaurant is great for large groups and offers 80 beer taps.

"It's a casual restaurant with an elevated approach, bringing the Green Bay area a deliciously different dining experience," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Parmesan-Breaded Cheese Curds, Beer Cheese Bisque, and an Ice Cream Sandwich.

4. Everyday Kitchen Restaurant & Bar in Madison, WI. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining options and is a good choice for brunch.

Their bio says, "At Everyday Kitchen, we take immense joy in creating dining and cocktail experiences that feel like home, infused with imagination and bold, vibrant flavors."

The most popular menu items here are Walleye Tempura, Shrimp & Grits, and Buffalo Cheese Curd Tempura.

5. White Oak Grill in Manitowish Waters, WI. This restaurant offers a notable wine list and is ranked highly in its ambiance and service.

"Fine dining with a casual feel. Multi-course dinner menu and a bar menu featuring burgers and small plates," their bio says.

Those are five local restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite restaurants in Wisconsin?

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/wisconsin/cities

