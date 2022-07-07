Food shortages could be coming to Pennsylvania soon

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qj7lv_0gXjEX1Q00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Morning Call website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

According to an article, food shortages could be coming to the state of Pennsylvania soon.

The article states that Pennsylvania farmers are having a tough time due to inflation and the rise in diesel prices.

Kyle Kotzmoyer, a legislative affairs specialist for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau had this to say in the article, "We have reached that point to where it is very close to being a sinking ship. We are teetering on the edge right now.”

The struggles farmers are having could hurt the already increasing food prices.

In the article, it is reported that food prices in May were roughly 10% higher than they were last year.

Diesel is a large expense for farmers and the average diesel price in Pennsylvania currently sits at $6.19 a gallon.

One farmer in the article reports that he has over 3,000 acres of land and works with several tractors that need diesel. He estimated that he goes through 2,000 gallons of diesel in one month.

Kotzmoyer had this to say about possible food shortages in the article, "If the farmers cannot get crops out of the ground, then there is not food on the shelves.”

What do you think about this? Do you think a food shortage will come to Pennsylvania? Do you know any farmers that are struggling right now? Comment below and let me know! Feel free to share this article with people that you think should read it.

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.mcall.com/news/pennsylvania/capitol-ideas/mc-nws-pa-hearing-inflation-farmers-20220614-d664grvihnfilakimt4wvcy6e4-story.html

