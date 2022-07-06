Five beaches in South Carolina that are considered a must-visit this summer

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gs0iF_0gWXOyrc00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on going to the beach in the beautiful state of South Carolina, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following local beaches.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best beaches in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Coligny Beach in Hilton Head, SC.

"It’s not just an access point to the beach, but a full beach park with outdoor showers, changing rooms, restrooms, and a variety of lounging options. Chairs and umbrella rentals are available on the beach," their website says.

2. Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach, SC.

Their website says, "With a wide variety of offerings including world-class golf courses, original local shops, tantalizing cuisine, an expansive boardwalk and fishing pier, exhilarating water sports action, and of course, the beautiful Atlantic Ocean, a North Myrtle Beach vacation is the perfect getaway for your whole family."

3. Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Their bio says, "Create unforgettable memories while enjoying 60 miles of wide, soft sandy beach. Be sure to bring your beach towels, a sheet, and/or beach chairs before you get here so you don't have to rent them."

4. Isle of Palms Beach in Isle of Palms, SC.

"The Isle of Palms is both a residential and resort community with live music and beach volleyball at The Windjammer, ice cream and pizza along the front beach, and families kicked back to enjoy it all," a website says.

5. Kiawah Beachwalker Park in Kiawah Island, SC.

"Located on the west end of Kiawah Island, Kiawah Beachwalker Park offers ocean frontage and a river view, along with the only public beach access on beautiful Kiawah Island," a website says.

Those are five beaches that are considered a must-visit this summer in the state of South Carolina.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these beaches? What are your favorite beaches in South Carolina? Comment below and let me know! Feel free to share this article with people that you think should read it.

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attractions-g28961-Activities-c61-t52-South_Carolina.html

