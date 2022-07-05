Five spooky places in Ohio that are considered haunted and where to find them

Photo found from Unsplash

If you're feeling brave and want to do some exploring around the great state of Ohio, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places.

The OnlyInYourState website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH. This historic site offers tours and was the filming location of "The Shawshank Redemption."

"Whether you're reliving scenes from classic films, hunting for the paranormal, or basking in beautiful Romanesque architecture, take a walk through history — here at The Ohio State Reformatory," their website says.

This location has had a long history of paranormal activity and offers "public ghost hunts."

2. The Ridges in Athens, OH. This location was formerly known as the Athens Lunatic Asylum.

"Today, this huge building belongs to the Ohio University and offers space to the Kennedy Museum, an auditorium, an office, several classrooms, a storage facility, and…a couple of ghosts. The students have gotten used to them, well, kind of," a website says.

Over 1,900 people are buried in the cemeteries for this building. Some tours are allowed closer to the Halloween season.

3. Beaver Creek State Park in Columbiana County, OH. At this Park, you can go camping or stay in cabins, but beware, because it's supposed to be one of the spookiest places in Ohio.

According to the OnlyInYourState website, the ghosts of workers who died while working on a nearby canal still roam the area!

4. Helltown, otherwise known as Boston, OH. This abandoned village has been at the center of many rumors in the past, from ghosts, chemical spills, satanic activity, and more.

In the 1970s, residents of the town were ordered to leave by the U.S. Government for mysterious reasons. It remains one of the spookiest places in all of Ohio.

5. Moonville Tunnel in Zaleski, OH. Located in the Zaleski State Forest, this haunted tunnel allows visitors to hike the abandoned railroad line and maybe even see a ghost.

"Despite being a ghost town, Moonville remains well known due to its reputation of being haunted. Believers say that ghosts of railroad workers struck down by a train in the Moonville Tunnel still wave their lanterns in the abandoned tunnel," the Ohio DNR website says.

Those are five spooky places that are considered haunted in the state of Ohio.

