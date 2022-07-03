Five places in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit

Photo found from Wiki Commons

If you're planning a trip to the great state of North Carolina, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best places to visit in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, NC. At this iconic memorial, you can learn and honor the brothers who helped change our world. They achieved the first successful airplane flights in 1903.

Their bio says, "Park where visitors can see a replica of the Wright Brothers' plane and receive an entertaining history of flight."

2. North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, NC. This Museum offers plenty of neat things to see and exhibits to explore. You may even learn a thing or two.

"The Southeast's largest natural history museum features dinosaurs, whale skeletons, live animals, walk-through dioramas, special exhibits, hands-on science education, and accessible scientists," their bio says.

3. Mingo Falls in Cherokee, NC. As one of North Carolina's most impressive waterfalls, fans of nature and hiking will want to see Mingo Falls. Besides the wonderful view, lodging and restaurants are available nearby.

Their website says, "The beautiful 1/4-mile hike to the waterfall along the rushing stream is short, but you must climb 161 steps. At the top of the stairway, a short path past impressive rock outcroppings leads to a viewing bridge at the base of the falls. The waterfall is especially impressive after some big rains."

4. International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro, NC. This Center/Museum offers inspiring tours and is one of the highest-ranked things to do in Greensboro.

"This national landmark and national site of conscience celebrates the nonviolent protests of the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins that served as a catalyst in the civil rights movement. Our vision is to memorialize the courageous stand of the Greensboro Four as they launched, for posterity, the sit-in movement on Feb. 1, 1960," their bio says.

5. Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, NC. This Amusement Park provides plenty of fun for the whole family!

Their bio says, "Experience an action-packed day of Wild West Adventure at Tweetsie Railroad where you can hop aboard a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive, enjoy classic amusement rides, feed the animals in Deer Park Zoo, pan for gold, participate in live entertainment, and more!"

Those are five places that are considered a must-visit in the state of North Carolina.

