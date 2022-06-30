Experts warn of a dangerous invasive species spreading through Virginia

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LD9yx_0gQpJxAE00
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from ABC8NEWS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

A recent report warns of a dangerous invasive species that is spreading throughout the state of Virginia.

The species is called the Spotted Lanternfly and they can cause extreme damage to crops, trees, and vines.

Wineries and Vineyards in Virginia could be hit the hardest if the species continues to make its way across the state.

A Vineyard Manager for James Rivers Cellars had this to say in the article, "That would pretty much wipe our entire vineyard out."

The article also says that the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has been monitoring the insect since its arrival in 2018.

This invasive species rapidly reproduce, so VDACS has given the public tips on how they can help minimize the increase of the Lanternfly population.

David Gianino, a member of VDACS had this to say in the article about how to limit the population, "Stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it."

Another way of helping to stop the spread is to minimize the species' travel abilities. Gianino said this in the article, "It can get onto products hop onto your car, and move around as you’re driving around the state."

In another article, Gianino had this to say, "Together, pesticide treatment and the Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine have slowed the spread of this invasive pest."

He goes on to say, "However, surveys conducted by VDACS indicate that spotted lanternfly populations have now become established in other cities and counties."

The Spotted Lanternflies assemble together and drink large amounts of sap, which drains resources from the plants. After that, they release a substance called honeydew that leads to the growth of mold that prevents photosynthesis.

Ben Rowe, a Virginia Farm Bureau district field services director had this to say in the article, "Beyond direct damage to crops, the lanternfly also poses a risk to any business reliant on import and export of goods between states, as other states consider quarantines to prevent the spread of the invasive species."

Preventing the spread of this species will be important to protect Virginia's wine industry.

What do you think about this? Have you seen this invasive species before? Comment below and let me know! Feel free to share this article with people who you think should read it.

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-news/spotted-lanternflies-could-devastate-virginia-wine-industry/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# invasive species# virginia# 2022# local# insects

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
15191 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Florida State

Experts warn of a dangerous species of snail spreading through Florida that prompts a quarantine

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Today and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that a dangerous species of snail has been found in Florida and it could prompt quarantine.

Read full story
12 comments
Ohio State

Eligible Ohio residents could be getting a $350 stimulus check

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from 10WBNS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that eligible Ohio residents could be getting a $350 stimulus check to help combat the rising inflation and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Read full story
73 comments

$2,000 stimulus could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox8 and Pittsburgh's Action News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to a recent article, a $2,000 payment could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents.

Read full story
203 comments
Ohio State

Experts warn that dangerous invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Phys.Org and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to some experts, dangerous invasive species' are invading forests in the state of Ohio.

Read full story
17 comments
Tennessee State

Five destinations in Tennessee that are considered the best places to visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five restaurants in Pennsylvania have been declared as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the most romantic places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat for a romantic night out in the beautiful state of Florida, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
Kansas State

Five restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the great state of Kansas, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Charleston, SC

Four restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the beautiful state of South Carolina, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
7 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Missouri, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Five amazing new restaurants in Georgia that you should definitely check out in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Macon Telegraph and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. This year, some amazing new restaurants have opened up in the beautiful state of Georgia.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Several pizzerias in NYC have been ranked as the best places to get pizza in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TimeOut and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. New York City has always been known for its great pizza but now it officially has the best pizzeria in the United States according to one ranking.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Five local restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Five beaches in Florida that are considered the best to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a beach vacation in Florida this summer, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following beaches.

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

Five places in Maryland have been ranked as the best destinations to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Five local restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Tennessee's many great restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Five places in Virginia that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to Virginia sometime soon, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant will be opening several new locations in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from QSR Magazine and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in Florida soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Iowa State

Five restaurants in Iowa have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Iowa, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy