$2,000 stimulus could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4mQm_0gPg1TLV00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox8 and Pittsburgh's Action News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

According to a recent article, a $2,000 payment could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is calling on the legislature to support the plan to send out $2,000 checks to some Pennsylvania residents.

Wolf had this to say in the article, "The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck, even a small increase in expenses can mean painful decisions like paying for food or rent."

Wolf went on to say, "I see that pain in communities across Pennsylvania and I want to talk about solutions. I want to put $2,000 checks into the hands of Pennsylvanians and families that need it.”

The payment would be going to Pennsylvania households that had a yearly income of $80,000 or less.

“Now is the time to act, and the bill has already been introduced in the General Assembly,” Wolf said in the article. “To the Republican leaders in the General Assembly, I say let’s pass this bill now.”

In the article, Wolf proposes what is called the PA Opportunity Program, which would have the payments come from the $500 million in the American Rescue Plan Act.

In another article from Pittsburgh's Action News, it was reported that Pennsylvania has billions of dollars in federal ARPA money that is currently not being used.

That money will have to be sent back to the federal government by late December 2024. Unless, of course, it is used in Governor Tom Wolf's plan on sending out $2,000 checks to the eligible Pennsylvania residents.

Wolf said this in the article, "I’m talking about $2 billion that’s sitting in a checking account out in Harrisburg. If we don’t use it by the end of 2024, we have to send it back to Washington.”

In another article, Meg Snead, Acting Human Services Secretary had this to say, "The opportunity grants are an investment in caring for people, our foremost responsibility and duty as government."

This payment could help families who are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the high inflation rates across the United States.

What do you think about this? Would you be eligible for the check? Comment below and let me know! Feel free to share this article with people that you think should read it.

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://fox8.com/news/this-state-is-considering-2k-payouts-for-residents/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stimulus# pennsylvania# 2022# economy# money

Comments / 203

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
15191 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Florida State

Experts warn of a dangerous species of snail spreading through Florida that prompts a quarantine

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Today and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that a dangerous species of snail has been found in Florida and it could prompt quarantine.

Read full story
12 comments
Ohio State

Eligible Ohio residents could be getting a $350 stimulus check

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from 10WBNS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that eligible Ohio residents could be getting a $350 stimulus check to help combat the rising inflation and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Read full story
73 comments
Virginia State

Experts warn of a dangerous invasive species spreading through Virginia

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from ABC8NEWS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report warns of a dangerous invasive species that is spreading throughout the state of Virginia.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

Experts warn that dangerous invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Phys.Org and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to some experts, dangerous invasive species' are invading forests in the state of Ohio.

Read full story
17 comments
Tennessee State

Five destinations in Tennessee that are considered the best places to visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five restaurants in Pennsylvania have been declared as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the most romantic places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat for a romantic night out in the beautiful state of Florida, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
Kansas State

Five restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the great state of Kansas, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Charleston, SC

Four restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the beautiful state of South Carolina, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
7 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Missouri, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Five amazing new restaurants in Georgia that you should definitely check out in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Macon Telegraph and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. This year, some amazing new restaurants have opened up in the beautiful state of Georgia.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Several pizzerias in NYC have been ranked as the best places to get pizza in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TimeOut and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. New York City has always been known for its great pizza but now it officially has the best pizzeria in the United States according to one ranking.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Five local restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Five beaches in Florida that are considered the best to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a beach vacation in Florida this summer, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following beaches.

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

Five places in Maryland have been ranked as the best destinations to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Five local restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Tennessee's many great restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Five places in Virginia that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to Virginia sometime soon, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant will be opening several new locations in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from QSR Magazine and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in Florida soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Iowa State

Five restaurants in Iowa have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Iowa, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy