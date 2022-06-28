Experts warn that dangerous invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOq9A_0gOSqfhU00
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Phys.Org and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

According to some experts, dangerous invasive species' are invading forests in the state of Ohio.

A recent botanical survey found that some invasive species that were introduced in the United States throughout the past century are beginning to crowd out native plants.

The survey was done by Biologists from the University of Cincinnati. They released a study in June titled "The rise of nonnative plants in wooded natural areas in southwestern Ohio."

Here's what the study said in an article, "The spread of nonnative invasive species into wooded natural areas in southwestern Ohio threatens the continued survival of native flora and fauna. Efforts by park managers and volunteers to control invasive plant species has become a major part of their duties."

The study goes on to say, "This effort will be required in perpetuity and will be at great expense both monetarily and time-wise due to collateral damage to native plants, wildlife, and humans caused by the extensive use of herbicides, chainsaws, and other mechanical equipment."

The biggest invasive species to look out for is Amur honeysuckle the article says. It is described as a woody shrub from Asia that has red berries in the fall and white flowers in the spring.

The article goes on to say, "In some woodlands, the Amur honeysuckle layer is so dense that the only native species remaining are older trees whose canopy is already growing above the shrub layer."

Conover, a professor at UC's College of Arts and Sciences had this to say in the article, "Native plants just don't have a chance. Everything that depends on the native plants—insects, birds—can be lost."

He goes on to say, "When they introduce nonnative plants to the United States, they can also import fungal diseases that can wipe out native trees, which is what happened with the American chestnut."

Other invasive species that were found to be in Ohio include the Winter Creeper, English Ivy, White Mulberry, and Multiflora Rose.

What do you think about this? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://phys.org/news/2022-06-invasive-species-ohio-forests.html

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# invasive species# ohio# 2022# nature# local

Comments / 8

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
14913 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Virginia State

Experts warn of a dangerous invasive species spreading through Virginia

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from ABC8NEWS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report warns of a dangerous invasive species that is spreading throughout the state of Virginia.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

$2,000 stimulus could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox8 and Pittsburgh's Action News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to a recent article, a $2,000 payment could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents.

Read full story
191 comments
Tennessee State

Five destinations in Tennessee that are considered the best places to visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five restaurants in Pennsylvania have been declared as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the most romantic places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat for a romantic night out in the beautiful state of Florida, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
Kansas State

Five restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the great state of Kansas, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Charleston, SC

Four restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the beautiful state of South Carolina, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
7 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Missouri, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Five amazing new restaurants in Georgia that you should definitely check out in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Macon Telegraph and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. This year, some amazing new restaurants have opened up in the beautiful state of Georgia.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Several pizzerias in NYC have been ranked as the best places to get pizza in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TimeOut and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. New York City has always been known for its great pizza but now it officially has the best pizzeria in the United States according to one ranking.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Five local restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Five beaches in Florida that are considered the best to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a beach vacation in Florida this summer, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following beaches.

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

Five places in Maryland have been ranked as the best destinations to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Five local restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Tennessee's many great restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Five places in Virginia that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to Virginia sometime soon, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant will be opening several new locations in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from QSR Magazine and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in Florida soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Iowa State

Five restaurants in Iowa have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Iowa, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Five local restaurants in Georgia that are ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Georgia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Five places in Florida that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Florida sometime soon, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy