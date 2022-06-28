Experts warn that dangerous invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

Photo found from Flickr

According to some experts, dangerous invasive species' are invading forests in the state of Ohio.

A recent botanical survey found that some invasive species that were introduced in the United States throughout the past century are beginning to crowd out native plants.

The survey was done by Biologists from the University of Cincinnati. They released a study in June titled "The rise of nonnative plants in wooded natural areas in southwestern Ohio."

Here's what the study said in an article, "The spread of nonnative invasive species into wooded natural areas in southwestern Ohio threatens the continued survival of native flora and fauna. Efforts by park managers and volunteers to control invasive plant species has become a major part of their duties."

The study goes on to say, "This effort will be required in perpetuity and will be at great expense both monetarily and time-wise due to collateral damage to native plants, wildlife, and humans caused by the extensive use of herbicides, chainsaws, and other mechanical equipment."

The biggest invasive species to look out for is Amur honeysuckle the article says. It is described as a woody shrub from Asia that has red berries in the fall and white flowers in the spring.

The article goes on to say, "In some woodlands, the Amur honeysuckle layer is so dense that the only native species remaining are older trees whose canopy is already growing above the shrub layer."

Conover, a professor at UC's College of Arts and Sciences had this to say in the article, "Native plants just don't have a chance. Everything that depends on the native plants—insects, birds—can be lost."

He goes on to say, "When they introduce nonnative plants to the United States, they can also import fungal diseases that can wipe out native trees, which is what happened with the American chestnut."

Other invasive species that were found to be in Ohio include the Winter Creeper, English Ivy, White Mulberry, and Multiflora Rose.

