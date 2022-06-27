Five destinations in Tennessee that are considered the best places to visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpsCt_0gNL4jOl00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on visiting the great state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best destinations to visit in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. At this iconic theater, you'll be sure to have a good time listening to great music.

"The Grand Ole Opry, an American Icon and Nashville's number one attraction is known for creating one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences for audiences of all ages," their bio says.

Their bio goes on to say, "With country music's new stars, superstars, and legends live on stage, you never know what'll happen next. See the show that made country music famous."

2. Forbidden Caverns in Sevierville, TN. Tennessee has more caves than any other state and the Forbidden Caverns are arguably the most spectacular.

"Visitors are provided with an entertaining and educational tour past sparkling formations, towering natural chimneys, numerous grottos, and a crystal clear stream. Special lighting effects and well-trained tour guides combine to make this a most enjoyable experience. The trails are well-lighted, with handrails at all necessary points," their website says.

3. Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, TN. For people who enjoy a neat dose of history, seeing this attraction will be at the top of their list!

Their bio says, "You'll be able to touch a growing iceberg, experience the 28-degree water, try and steer the ship and pay tribute to the 2,208 passengers and crew that were on the Titanic. You will enter as a guest and leave as a Titanic Passenger!"

4. Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, TN. Taking a trip to see the Tennessee Aquarium is a great choice for the whole family!

Their bio says, "More than 9,000 animals swim, fly and crawl through this aquarium dedicated to educating visitors about freshwater ecosystems."

5. Sun Studio in Memphis, TN. This iconic recording studio offers public tours during daytime hours and still serves as a recording studio at night.

"Opened by rock pioneer Sam Phillips in 1950, this national Historic Landmark is where superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, B.B. King, Howlin' Wolf, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, and countless others started their recording careers," their bio says.

Those are five destinations that are considered the best places to visit in the state of Tennessee.

What do you think about these places? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite places to visit in Tennessee? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Tourism-g28963-Tennessee-Vacations.html

