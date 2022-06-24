Five restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in the great state of Kansas, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. George's French Bistro in Wichita, KS. This French restaurant is a wonderful choice for special occasions.

Their bio says, "A perfect setting for modern French cuisine located in the heart of College Hill. Now serving dinner and catering menu options."

The most popular menu items here are Scallops, Salmon, and Steak Frites.

2. Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood, KS. This seafood restaurant is a good option for lunch and is highly ranked in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

"With an indulgent menu focused on superior quality seafood, Bristol Seafood Grill crafts its dishes with exacting standards & pampers its guests in a comfortable atmosphere," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Maine Lobster Bisque, Carrot Cake, and Scallops.

3. J. Gilbert's - Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood in Overland Park, KS. This restaurant provides a romantic atmosphere as well as tremendous food.

"J. Gilbert's is an "upscale casual" steakhouse serving prime-aged beef cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include Maryland Crab Bisque, Steak and Frites, and 4 Oz. Filet Combos.

4. Fedeli's Steak & Pasta in Topeka, KS. This Steakhouse has a cozy atmosphere and is one of the more affordable options on the website.

Their bio says, "Fedeli's boasts fresh hand-made pasta and delicious steak in the heart of Downtown Topeka!"

The most popular menu items here are Grilled Asparagus, Filet, and Chef Salad.

5. Headshots Bar & Grill in Wichita, KS. This American restaurant is another affordable option that serves great food and has a fun atmosphere.

Their bio says, "Winner of the 2019 Small Business of the Year. Headshots began in 2013 in Wichita Kansas and serves American-style Pub Food such as Burgers, Sandwiches, & Pizza. We offer a full bar serving including Beer, Wine, & Cocktails."

Those are five restaurants that have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state of Kansas for 2022.

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/kansas/cities

