Four restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in the beautiful state of South Carolina, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best restaurants in the United States. Four of them are in South Carolina. Here's what they are.

1. Halls Chophouse in Charleston, SC. This restaurant was ranked #3 on TripAdvisor's Top 25 restaurants in the U.S. list.

"Halls Chophouse is American-Fine Dining, serving prime steaks, Low-country, and fresh seafood specialties in an energetic, visually striking environment," their bio says.

2. Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston, SC. This restaurant was #9 on TripAdvisor's list.

Their website says, "Look beyond its original pine floors and charming architectural details and discover an unexpectedly modern take on the city’s classic Lowcountry cuisine. Circa 1886 regularly ranks among the finest restaurants in downtown Charleston SC."

Their menu includes Seafood, Steak, Southern Grilled Cheese, and much more!

3. Peninsula Grill in Charleston, SC. This American restaurant was #14 on TripAdvisor's list.

Their bio on Google says, "Renowned hotel eatery serving elevated Southern fare in a roomy, posh space."

Their menu includes Steak, Seafood, Duck, Lamb, Soups & Salads, and more!

4. 82 Queen in Charleston, SC. This restaurant was #25 on TripAdvisor's list.

"A swanky bar & intimate courtyard help make this refined Southern spot a special occasion favorite," their bio on Google says.

Their menu includes Sandwiches, Wraps, Seafood, Jambalaya, and more!

Those are four restaurants in South Carolina that have been ranked as some of the best places to eat in the United States

