Charleston, SC

Four restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkSTr_0gJmbdKe00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in the beautiful state of South Carolina, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best restaurants in the United States. Four of them are in South Carolina. Here's what they are.

1. Halls Chophouse in Charleston, SC. This restaurant was ranked #3 on TripAdvisor's Top 25 restaurants in the U.S. list.

"Halls Chophouse is American-Fine Dining, serving prime steaks, Low-country, and fresh seafood specialties in an energetic, visually striking environment," their bio says.

2. Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston, SC. This restaurant was #9 on TripAdvisor's list.

Their website says, "Look beyond its original pine floors and charming architectural details and discover an unexpectedly modern take on the city’s classic Lowcountry cuisine. Circa 1886 regularly ranks among the finest restaurants in downtown Charleston SC."

Their menu includes Seafood, Steak, Southern Grilled Cheese, and much more!

3. Peninsula Grill in Charleston, SC. This American restaurant was #14 on TripAdvisor's list.

Their bio on Google says, "Renowned hotel eatery serving elevated Southern fare in a roomy, posh space."

Their menu includes Steak, Seafood, Duck, Lamb, Soups & Salads, and more!

4. 82 Queen in Charleston, SC. This restaurant was #25 on TripAdvisor's list.

"A swanky bar & intimate courtyard help make this refined Southern spot a special occasion favorite," their bio on Google says.

Their menu includes Sandwiches, Wraps, Seafood, Jambalaya, and more!

Those are four restaurants in South Carolina that have been ranked as some of the best places to eat in the United States

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? Will you go to them now? What are your favorite places to eat in South Carolina? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants-cFineDining-g191

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# south carolina# travel# 2022

Comments / 7

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
14731 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Ohio State

Experts warn that dangerous invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Phys.Org and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to some experts, dangerous invasive species' are invading forests in the state of Ohio.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Five destinations in Tennessee that are considered the best places to visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five restaurants in Pennsylvania have been declared as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the most romantic places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat for a romantic night out in the beautiful state of Florida, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
Kansas State

Five restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the great state of Kansas, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Missouri, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Five amazing new restaurants in Georgia that you should definitely check out in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Macon Telegraph and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. This year, some amazing new restaurants have opened up in the beautiful state of Georgia.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Several pizzerias in NYC have been ranked as the best places to get pizza in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TimeOut and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. New York City has always been known for its great pizza but now it officially has the best pizzeria in the United States according to one ranking.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Five local restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Five beaches in Florida that are considered the best to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a beach vacation in Florida this summer, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following beaches.

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

Five places in Maryland have been ranked as the best destinations to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Five local restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Tennessee's many great restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Five places in Virginia that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to Virginia sometime soon, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant will be opening several new locations in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from QSR Magazine and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in Florida soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Iowa State

Five restaurants in Iowa have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Iowa, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Five local restaurants in Georgia that are ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Georgia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Five places in Florida that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Florida sometime soon, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Kentucky State

Five local restaurants in Kentucky have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Kentucky's many great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening in Ohio this week

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from WKYC Studios and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening up a new location in Ohio this week.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy