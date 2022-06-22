Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRfu9_0gIZGgwA00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Missouri, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Broadway Oyster Bar in St. Louis, MO. This seafood restaurant offers great outdoor dining and amazing food.

"The Broadway Oyster Bar is a locally owned and operated establishment and has been for over 35 years. The Oyster Bar is widely regarded as the premier New Orleans style restaurant, bar, and music venue in the Midwest," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Crawfish Enchiladas, Gulf Oysters, and Shrimp Voodoo Tacos.

2. 801 Chophouse in Kansas City, MO. This Steakhouse is a fantastic choice for special occasions.

"801 Chophouse Kansas City is nestled in the heart of the vibrant Power & Light District. Come enjoy a comfortable dining atmosphere with romantic lighting, dramatic finishes, and signature leather booths," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Steak Tartare, Roast Prime Rib, and Bone-In Kansas City Strip.

3. Char Steakhouse & Oyster Bar in Springfield, MO. This restaurant has a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website and is also good for special occasions.

"Char Steakhouse is an updated take on a traditional steakhouse in south Springfield Missouri - mixing a modern aesthetic with an above and beyond experience to deliver classic dishes with a modern twist," their bio says.

Their menu includes Seafood, Steak, Soups & Salads, and much more.

4. The Brew Brothers in Boonville, MO. This American restaurant offers live sports and is great for large groups.

Their bio says, "The Brew Brothers® is a comfortable, modern restaurant with a wide variety of menu items and beer selections.  The place to meet your friends to grab a drink and watch the game, plan a date night with your significant other, or grab a quick bite to eat for lunch."

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Pizza, Steak, Wings, Tenders, and much more!

5. 1932 Reserve in Osage Beach, MO. This restaurant offers a scenic view as well as delicious food!

Their bio says, "1932 Reserve brings upscale casual dining lakeside. Bringing a building back to life built in 1932. We will mix an industrial modern flair into our design, with a chef-driven farm-to-table style restaurant."

The most popular menu items here are Chilean Sea Bass, Jumbo Scallops, and Beet Salad.

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Missouri for 2022.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite places to eat in Missouri? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/missouri/cities

# restaurants# food# Missouri# travel# 2022

Comments / 12

