Five amazing new restaurants in Georgia that you should definitely check out in 2022

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Macon Telegraph and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

This year, some amazing new restaurants have opened up in the beautiful state of Georgia.

The five new restaurants that will be covered in this article have opened recently, either in May or this month.

The restaurants opened in the towns of Macon, Perry, and Warner Robin. Here's what they are.

1. Oh Honey Baking Co. in Macon, GA. This Bakery is a must-visit for those with a sweet tooth or planning a wedding.

Their menu includes Muffins, Sweet Rolls, Cupcakes, Macaroons, and Brownies. They also offer Wedding Cakes.

2. The Library Taphouse and Kitchen in Macon, GA. This American restaurant offers both great food and a wide variety of craft beer.

"We studied hard to create a menu that offers the best in handcrafted cocktails, quality American craft beer, accompanied by our elevated food menu," their website says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Wings, Tacos, Soups & Salads, and much more!

3. Rock N Roll Sushi in Warner Robins, GA. This unique restaurant is a must-visit for those willing to try something new and fans of rock 'n' roll.

Their website says, "We're proud to be the original American-style Sushi restaurant founded on great food and rock 'n' roll music. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold, and loud, we're the only place to experience the rock you love and the rolls you love with the ones you love."

Their menu includes Crispy Wontons, Shrimp, Egg Rolls, Salmon Rolls, and much more!

4. Cook Out in Perry, GA. This American restaurant offers classic American food and Milkshakes.

"Whether you visit one of our many restaurants for lunch, dinner, or to satisfy that late-night craving our managers and their teams are dedicated to serving you a fresh, hot, high-quality meal every time you pull up to our menu board," their website says.

Their menu includes Char-Grilled Burgers, Crispy Chicken Wraps, BBQ Sandwiches, and a wide variety of Milkshake choices.

5. Fresco Italiano in Warner Robins, GA. This family-owned Italian restaurant uses premium ingredients and made-from-scratch sauces to offer some truly great food.

Their website says, "Our freshly prepared paninis and salads; the Fresco burger, pastas, and desserts are perfect for business lunches, a quick break from work, birthday lunches, or lunch with friends."

Those are five new restaurants that you should definitely check out in the state of Georgia for 2022.

What do you think about this? Have you tried any of these new restaurants? If not, do you plan on trying them? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.macon.com/news/business/article262537757.html

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!