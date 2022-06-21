Five amazing new restaurants in Georgia that you should definitely check out in 2022

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvU9o_0gHM0Pq000
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Macon Telegraph and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

This year, some amazing new restaurants have opened up in the beautiful state of Georgia.

The five new restaurants that will be covered in this article have opened recently, either in May or this month.

The restaurants opened in the towns of Macon, Perry, and Warner Robin. Here's what they are.

1. Oh Honey Baking Co. in Macon, GA. This Bakery is a must-visit for those with a sweet tooth or planning a wedding.

Their menu includes Muffins, Sweet Rolls, Cupcakes, Macaroons, and Brownies. They also offer Wedding Cakes.

2. The Library Taphouse and Kitchen in Macon, GA. This American restaurant offers both great food and a wide variety of craft beer.

"We studied hard to create a menu that offers the best in handcrafted cocktails, quality American craft beer, accompanied by our elevated food menu," their website says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Wings, Tacos, Soups & Salads, and much more!

3. Rock N Roll Sushi in Warner Robins, GA. This unique restaurant is a must-visit for those willing to try something new and fans of rock 'n' roll.

Their website says, "We're proud to be the original American-style Sushi restaurant founded on great food and rock 'n' roll music. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold, and loud, we're the only place to experience the rock you love and the rolls you love with the ones you love."

Their menu includes Crispy Wontons, Shrimp, Egg Rolls, Salmon Rolls, and much more!

4. Cook Out in Perry, GA. This American restaurant offers classic American food and Milkshakes.

"Whether you visit one of our many restaurants for lunch, dinner, or to satisfy that late-night craving our managers and their teams are dedicated to serving you a fresh, hot, high-quality meal every time you pull up to our menu board," their website says.

Their menu includes Char-Grilled Burgers, Crispy Chicken Wraps, BBQ Sandwiches, and a wide variety of Milkshake choices.

5. Fresco Italiano in Warner Robins, GA. This family-owned Italian restaurant uses premium ingredients and made-from-scratch sauces to offer some truly great food.

Their website says, "Our freshly prepared paninis and salads; the Fresco burger, pastas, and desserts are perfect for business lunches, a quick break from work, birthday lunches, or lunch with friends."

Those are five new restaurants that you should definitely check out in the state of Georgia for 2022.

What do you think about this? Have you tried any of these new restaurants? If not, do you plan on trying them? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.macon.com/news/business/article262537757.html

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# Georgia# travel# 2022

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
14425 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Kansas State

Five restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the great state of Kansas, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Charleston, SC

Four restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the beautiful state of South Carolina, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
6 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Missouri, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

Several pizzerias in NYC have been ranked as the best places to get pizza in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TimeOut and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. New York City has always been known for its great pizza but now it officially has the best pizzeria in the United States according to one ranking.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Five local restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Five beaches in Florida that are considered the best to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a beach vacation in Florida this summer, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following beaches.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Five places in Maryland have been ranked as the best destinations to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Five local restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Tennessee's many great restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Five places in Virginia that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to Virginia sometime soon, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant will be opening several new locations in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from QSR Magazine and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in Florida soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Iowa State

Five restaurants in Iowa have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Iowa, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Five local restaurants in Georgia that are ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Georgia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Five places in Florida that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Florida sometime soon, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Kentucky State

Five local restaurants in Kentucky have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Kentucky's many great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening in Ohio this week

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from WKYC Studios and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening up a new location in Ohio this week.

Read full story
15 comments
Virginia State

Five local restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Virginia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

Five destinations in Ohio that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the state of Ohio, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story

The First Reviews For Jurassic World: Dominion Are In

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from RottenTomatoes and is for educational purposes. The long-awaited finale to the Jurassic Park franchise is finally here. At least, internationally. The United States will have to wait a couple more days to see the film, but the first reviews are already out.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five local restaurants in Pennsylvania have been considered the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Pennsylvania's many great restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy