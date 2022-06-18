Five beaches in Florida that are considered the best to visit this summer

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPGUc_0gF0tYO600
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning a beach vacation in Florida this summer, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following beaches.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best beaches in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. At this beach, you can go on a sunset cruise, snorkeling, the spa, or just relax in the sand.

Their bio says, "With over 23 miles of smooth sand, Greater Fort Lauderdale provides plenty of space to soak up the sun in one of Broward County's beaches!"

2. Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, FL. From Dolphin watching, deep-sea fishing, or going on the Calypso Queen Tropical Buffet Cruise, there are plenty of things to do here.

Their bio says, "With hundreds of things to do on Clearwater Beach, the main attraction is still pretty much its near-perfect beach (USA Today readers voted Clearwater Beach "Best Beach Town in Florida" in 2013). Beautiful white sand and clear, shallow water make this beach an ideal playground for families."

3. Playalinda Beach in Brevard County, FL. According to Wikipedia, Playa Linda is Spanish for beautiful beach.

"Playalinda is considered a surfing location by many of the locals. Playalinda is accessible from Titusville, FL. The beach is currently open to the public daily between 6:00 am to 8:00 pm," their bio on Wikipedia says.

4. Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, FL. This amazing beach/park offers boat tours, scuba diving, surfing, camping, and much more!

"Enjoy a majestic shoreline anchored by 30-foot, snow-white sand dunes where basking in the Florida sun or wading into warm gulf waters is the order of each and every day," their website says.

5. Panama City Beach in Panama City Beach, FL. Finishing the list is Panama City Beach which is known for its white-sand beaches and clear waters.

Their bio says, "This 27-mile long beach offers a wide variety of activities to enjoy such as swimming, snorkeling, dolphin-spotting parasailing, and jet skiing."

Those are five beaches that are considered the best to visit in Florida this summer.

What do you think about these beaches? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite beaches to visit in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attractions-g28930-Activities-c61-t52-Florida.html

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# beaches# travel# Florida# local# top travel destinations

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
14225 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Georgia State

Five amazing new restaurants in Georgia that you should definitely check out in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Macon Telegraph and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. This year, some amazing new restaurants have opened up in the beautiful state of Georgia.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Several pizzerias in NYC have been ranked as the best places to get pizza in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TimeOut and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. New York City has always been known for its great pizza but now it officially has the best pizzeria in the United States according to one ranking.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Five local restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Maryland State

Five places in Maryland have been ranked as the best destinations to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
2 comments

Five local restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Tennessee's many great restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Five places in Virginia that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to Virginia sometime soon, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant will be opening several new locations in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from QSR Magazine and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in Florida soon.

Read full story
9 comments

Five restaurants in Iowa have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Iowa, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Five local restaurants in Georgia that are ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Georgia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Five places in Florida that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Florida sometime soon, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Kentucky State

Five local restaurants in Kentucky have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Kentucky's many great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening in Ohio this week

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from WKYC Studios and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening up a new location in Ohio this week.

Read full story
15 comments
Virginia State

Five local restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Virginia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Five destinations in Ohio that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the state of Ohio, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story

The First Reviews For Jurassic World: Dominion Are In

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from RottenTomatoes and is for educational purposes. The long-awaited finale to the Jurassic Park franchise is finally here. At least, internationally. The United States will have to wait a couple more days to see the film, but the first reviews are already out.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five local restaurants in Pennsylvania have been considered the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Pennsylvania's many great restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Five local restaurants in Florida that are ranked as the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in the state of Florida.

Read full story
23 comments
Ohio State

Six of the best local restaurants in Ohio for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Ohio's many great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy