Five beaches in Florida that are considered the best to visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning a beach vacation in Florida this summer, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following beaches.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best beaches in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. At this beach, you can go on a sunset cruise, snorkeling, the spa, or just relax in the sand.

Their bio says, "With over 23 miles of smooth sand, Greater Fort Lauderdale provides plenty of space to soak up the sun in one of Broward County's beaches!"

2. Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, FL. From Dolphin watching, deep-sea fishing, or going on the Calypso Queen Tropical Buffet Cruise, there are plenty of things to do here.

Their bio says, "With hundreds of things to do on Clearwater Beach, the main attraction is still pretty much its near-perfect beach (USA Today readers voted Clearwater Beach "Best Beach Town in Florida" in 2013). Beautiful white sand and clear, shallow water make this beach an ideal playground for families."

3. Playalinda Beach in Brevard County, FL. According to Wikipedia, Playa Linda is Spanish for beautiful beach.

"Playalinda is considered a surfing location by many of the locals. Playalinda is accessible from Titusville, FL. The beach is currently open to the public daily between 6:00 am to 8:00 pm," their bio on Wikipedia says.

4. Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, FL. This amazing beach/park offers boat tours, scuba diving, surfing, camping, and much more!

"Enjoy a majestic shoreline anchored by 30-foot, snow-white sand dunes where basking in the Florida sun or wading into warm gulf waters is the order of each and every day," their website says.

5. Panama City Beach in Panama City Beach, FL. Finishing the list is Panama City Beach which is known for its white-sand beaches and clear waters.

Their bio says, "This 27-mile long beach offers a wide variety of activities to enjoy such as swimming, snorkeling, dolphin-spotting parasailing, and jet skiing."

Those are five beaches that are considered the best to visit in Florida this summer.

What do you think about these beaches? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite beaches to visit in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attractions-g28930-Activities-c61-t52-Florida.html

