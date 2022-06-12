Five local restaurants in Georgia that are ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

1. Restaurant 10 in Atlanta, GA. This Contemporary Southern restaurant is a great casual choice for large groups.

Their bio says, "We are an upscale southern cuisine and BBQ restaurant. Come and watch your favorite sports on one of the TVs visible from every seat."

The most popular menu items here are Wings, Chicken Tenders, and Turkey Ribs.

2. Ardsley Station in Savannah, GA. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining and has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Ardsley Station offers up an upscale approachable American Southern cuisine concept offering locally sourced ingredients in a gathering place that is friendly, comfortable, unpretentious, and filled with personality," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Roasted Chicken, Deviled Eggs, and Pimento Cheese Bruschetta.

3. Latin Flavors Steakhouse in Winder, GA. This Steakhouse is a great choice for special occasions such as anniversaries or dates.

Their bio says, "At Latin Flavors Steakhouse, we’re always looking for ways to exceed your expectations. Your valuable suggestions, questions, and feedback will help us do just that."

The most popular menu items here include Garlic Steak Fries, Brussel Sprouts, and Empanadas Mixtas.

4. Daphne Lodge Restaurant in Cordele, GA. This Southern restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

"Daphne Lodge provides a wonderful culinary experience with authentic flavors that makes every dish unique. Savor and enjoy the perfect combination of the freshest Seafood & the classic American cuisine in a contemporary atmosphere all combined with attentive service," their website says.

5. Mare Sol in LaGrange, GA. This Mediterranean restaurant offers a good atmosphere as well as good food.

Their bio says, "Mediterranean - American Restaurant served in a stylish but relaxed atmosphere. Indoor and outdoor seating with full bar."

Their menu includes Burgers, Pork Chops, Shrimp 'n Grits, and much more!

