Five local restaurants in Georgia that are ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Hxt_0g8RfRZ300
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing Georgia's many great restaurants.

If you're looking for some good places to eat, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Restaurant 10 in Atlanta, GA. This Contemporary Southern restaurant is a great casual choice for large groups.

Their bio says, "We are an upscale southern cuisine and BBQ restaurant. Come and watch your favorite sports on one of the TVs visible from every seat."

The most popular menu items here are Wings, Chicken Tenders, and Turkey Ribs.

2. Ardsley Station in Savannah, GA. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining and has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Ardsley Station offers up an upscale approachable American Southern cuisine concept offering locally sourced ingredients in a gathering place that is friendly, comfortable, unpretentious, and filled with personality," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Roasted Chicken, Deviled Eggs, and Pimento Cheese Bruschetta.

3. Latin Flavors Steakhouse in Winder, GA. This Steakhouse is a great choice for special occasions such as anniversaries or dates.

Their bio says, "At Latin Flavors Steakhouse, we’re always looking for ways to exceed your expectations. Your valuable suggestions, questions, and feedback will help us do just that."

The most popular menu items here include Garlic Steak Fries, Brussel Sprouts, and Empanadas Mixtas.

4. Daphne Lodge Restaurant in Cordele, GA. This Southern restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

"Daphne Lodge provides a wonderful culinary experience with authentic flavors that makes every dish unique. Savor and enjoy the perfect combination of the freshest Seafood & the classic American cuisine in a contemporary atmosphere all combined with attentive service," their website says.

5. Mare Sol in LaGrange, GA. This Mediterranean restaurant offers a good atmosphere as well as good food.

Their bio says, "Mediterranean - American Restaurant served in a stylish but relaxed atmosphere. Indoor and outdoor seating with full bar."

Their menu includes Burgers, Pork Chops, Shrimp 'n Grits, and much more!

Those are five local restaurants that are ranked as some of the best places to eat in the state of Georgia for 2022.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite restaurants in Georgia? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/georgia/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, food, travel, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# Georgia# travel# 2022

Comments / 3

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
13714 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Five places in Virginia that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to Virginia sometime soon, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story
2 comments

A popular chicken restaurant will be opening several new locations in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from QSR Magazine and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in Florida soon.

Read full story
8 comments
Iowa State

Five restaurants in Iowa have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Iowa, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Five places in Florida that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the great state of Florida sometime soon, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

Read full story
5 comments

Five local restaurants in Kentucky have been ranked as the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Kentucky's many great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening in Ohio this week

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from WKYC Studios and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening up a new location in Ohio this week.

Read full story
15 comments

Five local restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Virginia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Five destinations in Ohio that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting the state of Ohio, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following destinations.

Read full story

The First Reviews For Jurassic World: Dominion Are In

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from RottenTomatoes and is for educational purposes. The long-awaited finale to the Jurassic Park franchise is finally here. At least, internationally. The United States will have to wait a couple more days to see the film, but the first reviews are already out.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five local restaurants in Pennsylvania have been considered the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Pennsylvania's many great restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Five local restaurants in Florida that are ranked as the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in the state of Florida.

Read full story
23 comments
Ohio State

Six of the best local restaurants in Ohio for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Ohio's many great restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
6 comments
Maryland State

Four restaurants in Maryland have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great local restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments

Six tips to consider when grilling out this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoodNetwork and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. It's that time of the year again and, if you're like most Americans, you're probably planning on grilling out this summer.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Five Seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Massachusetts' many great restaurants.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Five restaurants in Georgia have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Georgia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy