Five places in Florida that are considered the best destinations to visit for 2022

If you're planning on visiting the great state of Florida sometime soon, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best things to see and do in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Fun Spot America in Kissimmee, FL. This Theme Park offers free admission and free parking, which makes it an affordable way to spend your time with family.

Their bio says, "Fun Spot America Kissimmee has 2 unique U.S patented go-kart tracks, 18 Family and Thrill rides. Home to the world's tallest SkyCoaster standing at 300ft!"

2. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, FL. This Theme Park is a must-visit for fans of the Harry Potter franchise but is also magical enough for non-fans.

"Step inside a world where magic is real. Within Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ theme park, you can visit the iconic Hogwarts™ castle and explore Hogsmeade™ village. And, at Universal Studios Florida™ theme park, you can enter Diagon Alley™ to enjoy a multi-dimensional thrill ride, magical experiences, and more," their bio says.

3. Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Visiting Fort Lauderdale Beach not only gives you a fantastic view but also gives you a plethora of things to do. From beach yoga, water sports, and fishing, there'll never be a dull moment.

Their bio on Google says, "7+ miles of sandy oceanfront featuring water sports & a promenade plus access to shopping & dining."

4. Dry Tortugas National Park in Key West, FL. At this National Park, you can go snorkeling, boating, camping, or exploring Fort Jefferson!

"Dry Tortugas National Park is in the Gulf of Mexico, west of Key West, Florida. It comprises 7 islands, plus protected coral reefs. Garden Key is home to beaches and the 19th-century Fort Jefferson," their bio on Google says.

5. Wynwood Walls in Miami, FL. If you're an art lover, seeing the Wynwood Walls is an absolute must.

"Open to the public, free of charge the Wynwood Walls was established in 2009 by the legendary place-maker and visionary Tony Goldman as an outdoor museum of international street art," their bio says.

Those are five places that are considered the best things to see and do in the state of Florida for 2022.

