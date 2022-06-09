A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening in Ohio this week

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3td1kE_0g5YvQFi00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from WKYC Studios and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening up a new location in Ohio this week.

The restaurant is Raising Cane's and it plans to open this Friday, June 10th.

This new restaurant will be opening in Mayfield Heights and will be the 48th Raising Cane's location in the state of Ohio.

The location will offer dine-in, carry-out, and a double drive-thru to serve its customers.

Area Leader of Restaurants Jen Szewc had this to say in an article, "We’re excited to continue our growth throughout the Cleveland area and can’t wait to give Mayfield Heights Caniacs their very own Cane’s!”

She goes on to say, "We have hired over 130 incredible Crewmembers and we’re all looking forward to sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone. We’re ready to get involved and support schools and organizations throughout the Community. We have a lot of fun things planned for our opening, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

Starting pay at this location will be $15 an hour according to the article.

The grand opening this Friday will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a "Lucky 20" drawing where 20 lucky customers will be rewarded with free Cane's for a year!

Their menu includes Chicken Fingers, Fries, Texas Toast, and more!

So, what do you think about this? Are you excited? Will you go to this restaurant on Opening Day? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website where the above information was found: https://www.wkyc.com/article/life/food/mayfield-heights-opening-raising-canes-chicken-fingers-friday/95-f354e400-6641-4c10-aee2-0e94626f575e

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind.

