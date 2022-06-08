Five local restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Photo found from Unsplash

Welcome back to another article showcasing Virginia's many great restaurants.

If you're looking for some good places to eat, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Fall Line Kitchen & Bar in Richmond, VA. This Contemporary Southern restaurant is a great choice for special occasions.

"Fall Line is an upscale-casual restaurant that draws its name and inspiration from one of Virginia's most distinct geological features, and is dedicated to down-to-earth comfort food with regional craft brews and cocktails," their bio says.

Their menu includes Salmon, Southern Fried Chicken, Ribs, and much more!

2. Hamrock's Restaurant in Fairfax, VA. This restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website and is great for outdoor dining.

"We are located in a historic home built in 1840, located in old town Fairfax City. Hamrock's Restaurant makes American food, using fresh ingredients and whenever possible our dishes are made to order," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Fried Green Tomatoes, Ribeye Steak, and Mini Crab Cakes.

3. Oakhurst Inn Cafe in Charlottesville, VA. This Cafe offers a nice, cozy atmosphere and is a good place for quiet conversation.

Their bio says, "Join us for breakfast, lunch, or weekend brunch and enjoy the warmth of our contemporary café, where you will find our chef sourcing the best local ingredients to deliver a fresh, delicious take on traditional café and bistro cuisine."

Their menu includes Waffles, Sandwiches, Burgers, Salmon, Muffins, and much more!

4. Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Norfolk, VA. This Irish restaurant offers a casual environment along with some good food.

"Welcome to Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Norfolk, Virginia. We offer the alluring and relaxing nature of an authentic Irish pub and the warmth of a Gaelic home kitchen," their bio says.

Their menu includes Wings, Sandwiches, Traditional Irish Food, and more!

5. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ in Roanoke, VA. This BBQ restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its food, service, ambiance, and value!

Their bio says, "Are you looking for the best BBQ in Roanoke, VA? Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ has you covered! With a wide variety of options from BBQ Platters to Sandwiches, to amazing Salads, Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ in Roanoke, VA has something for everyone!"

Those are five local restaurants that have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state of Virginia for 2022.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite places to eat in Virginia? Comment below and let me know!

