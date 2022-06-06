The First Reviews For Jurassic World: Dominion Are In

Photo found from wallpapersden.com

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from RottenTomatoes and is for educational purposes.

The long-awaited finale to the Jurassic Park franchise is finally here. At least, internationally. The United States will have to wait a couple more days to see the film, but the first reviews are already out.

Jurassic World: Dominion was released in some countries this past weekend, where it got mostly favorable reviews.

The film acts as a culmination of the Jurassic Park franchise and even brings back the characters from the original film.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum all return as their original characters and join Christ Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and DeWanda Wise to try and stop global extinction.

Here's a brief synopsis of the film from Google, "The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar."

On the popular movie rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the film already has an 88% fresh rating. Most of the reviews describe the film as a good adventure film with a lot of nostalgia.

The film is expected to bring in a ton of money at the box office, as the previous two Jurassic World films both easily made more than $1 billion.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be out in theaters in the United States on June 10th. Be sure to check for showtimes at your local movie theater.

You can click the following link to go to the Rotten Tomatoes website: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/jurassic_world_dominion

