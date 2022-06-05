Five local restaurants in Pennsylvania have been considered the best places to eat in 2022

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing Pennsylvania's many great restaurants.

If you're looking for some great local places to eat, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Belvedere Inn Restaurant and Bar in Lancaster, PA. This restaurant offers a romantic atmosphere and is great for special occasions.

"The Belvedere Inn is an award-winning restaurant in Lancaster, PA, known for its delicious cuisine ranging from new-age American to European styles as well as its elegant dining atmosphere," their bio says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Seafood, Ribs, Soups & Salads, and much more!

2. Craftsman Row Saloon in Philadelphia, PA. This American restaurant serves great comfort food and offers bar seating.

Their bio says, "We serve Iconic Burgers, Milkshakes and other Sandwiches such as our Doritos Mozzarella Sticks, French Toast Burger, and Donut Fried Chicken sandwich. Featured on The Travel Channel's Food Paradise, Fox29, 6ABC, and more!"

The most popular menu items here are the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Beyond Burger, and French Fries.

3. Butterjoint in Pittsburgh, PA. This French/American restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website.

"Our menu is a mixture of familiar Pittsburgh foods (think pierogies, hamburgers, French fries) and French bistro classics (beef tartare, raclette, mussels), and seasonal classics that come and go throughout the year," their bio says.

4. Gigi's Southern Table in State College, PA. This Southern restaurant is a great local choice for brunch.

Gigi's is as casual as it is chic; it’s a local farm-to-table experience capturing the sophisticated yet laid back ideals of southern hospitality," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Fried Green Tomato Bruschetta, Farmer's Pork Chops, and Gigi's Signature Shrimp and Grits.

5. Allegheny Grille in Foxburg, PA. This restaurant offers a scenic view, great outdoor dining, and good food!

"Welcome to Allegheny Grille, where we offer great food & friendly faces seven days a week," their bio says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Wings, Salmon, Ribeye, and much more!

Those are five local restaurants that have been considered the best places to eat in Pennsylvania for 2022.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite local restaurants in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

