Five local restaurants in Florida that are ranked as the best places to eat

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EalFs_0g0VDWBk00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing the many great restaurants in the state of Florida.

If you're looking for some great local places to eat, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Bites & Bubbles in Orlando, FL. This Contemporary American restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website and offers great outdoor dining.

Their bio says, "Local Independently Owned and Operated Bites & Bubbles - Delicious Food, Amazing Wines, Full Liquor Bar & Merriment in the Heart of the Mills 50 District at Mills Park!"

Their menu includes Burgers, Seafood, Soups & Salads, and more!

2. Deep Lagoon Seafood and Oyster House in Fort Myers, FL. This seafood restaurant offers a scenic view as well as great food.

"A departure from a busy day, a place to be with friends, a place to share laughs, and great memories. Relax and take it all in! Welcome to Deep Lagoon Seafood," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Seafood Gumbo, Hogfish BLT, and Lobster Tacos.

3. Chucherias Hondurenas in Holy Hill, FL. This Spanish restaurant boasts a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "A fusion of Spanish, Latin American, and Caribbean cuisine prepared with only the finest ingredients from around the world. Reserve your table today and enjoy a "one-of-a-kind" experience that you will soon not forget!"

The most popular menu items here include Pork Tacos, Rice with Chicken Arroz con Pollo, and Grouper.

4. Amelia's Italian Cuisine in Gainesville, FL. This Italian restaurant is a great choice for special occasions such as anniversaries.

"Gainesville's Finest Italian Cuisine for over 30 years! Located downtown in the Sun Center (Behind the Hippodrome). New (September 2007) Chef/Owner Andy Fass brings Amelia's back to its roots with top quality food, service, and ambiance," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Chicken Parmesan, Grouper Posilipo, and Eggplant Parmesan.

5. Calvert's in the Heights in Pensacola, FL. This American restaurant is great for dining with large groups.

"Calvert's in the Heights is an English-themed pub located on Scenic Highway just where it meets Cervantes Street. We offer English culinary staples such as fish & chips and bangers and mash, along with American favorites such as burgers, wings, sandwiches, and steaks," their bio says.

Those are five local restaurants that are ranked as some of the best places to eat in the state of Florida for 2022.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite local places to eat in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/florida/cities

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
