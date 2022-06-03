Six of the best local restaurants in Ohio for 2022

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hJCS_0fzUb96800
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing Ohio's many great restaurants.

If you're looking for some good places to eat, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Revolution Rotisserie in Cincinatti, OH. This restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website and is a good choice for a date.

Their bio says, "Revolution Rotisserie takes pride in doing things differently. We serve up the best rotisserie chicken in the world alongside some really great drinks."

The most popular menu items here are Buffalo Chicken, Tater Tots, and Rotisserie Chicken.

2. Corleone's Ristorante & Bar in Parma, OH. This Italian restaurant is great for special occasions.

Their bio says, "For nearly twenty years, our passion for exceptional quality, food, and service has been our commitment. We pride ourselves on providing each and every guest with a five-star dining experience in a casual, yet sophisticated atmosphere."

The most popular menu items here are Chicken Luciano, Sea Bass Allega, and Scallop Risotto.

3. Hubbard Grille in Columbus, OH. This Contemporary American restaurant is a great choice for large groups like family gatherings or a night out with friends.

"Hubbard Bar & Grille is a new American restaurant and event space in the heart of the Short North since 2010. Featuring fresh, local, and organic meals & creative cocktails in a modern, sophisticated atmosphere," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Chicken, and Salmon.

4. Felice Urban Cafe in Cleveland, OH. This American restaurant/cafe offers outdoor dining along with its great food.

"Tucked into a charming Victorian house in the heart of the Larchmere Neighborhood, Felice Urban Cafe serves globally infused food sourced from farms local to Cleveland. We have a diverse menu that will appeal to various eaters and accommodates every diet and preference," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include Buffalo Tempura Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts, and Vegan Mac & Cheese.

5. Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar in Toledo, OH. This Mediterranean restaurant boasts a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar is a fusion of Mediterranean cuisine, with great influence from Lebanon, Turkey, North Africa, and surrounding coasts of the Azure Pond," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Calamari and Scottish Salmon.

6. Rusty Bucket in Dayton, OH. This restaurant is a good choice for lunch and offers some great comfort food.

"Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern (RBRT) welcomes you and is committed to providing a safe dining experience with genuine hospitality," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include Fish 'n Chips, Bucket 'O Shrimp, and French Fries.

Those are six of the best local restaurants to try in the state of Ohio for 2022.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite places to eat in Ohio? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/ohio/cities

