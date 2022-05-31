Four restaurants in Maryland have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state for 2022

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great local restaurants.

If you're looking for some good places to eat, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Delmarva Boil Company in Ocean City, MD. This restaurant has a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Delmarva Boil Company is an alternative dining EXPERIENCE! Specializing in low-country seafood boils - we provide a fresh, fun, and unique dining experience you won't soon forget," their bio says.

Their menu includes a wide variety of American, Seafood, Cajun & Creole, and Gluten-Free options.

2. Vin 909 Winecafe in Annapolis, MD. This restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

"A farm-to-table New American menu is paired with a deep wine list in this cottage-like restaurant," their bio says on Google.

Their menu includes Pizza, Pasta, Steak, and much more!

3. Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar in St. Michaels, MD. This restaurant offers a casual atmosphere along with its great food.

Their bio on Google says, "Creative Italian fare featuring wood-fired pizzas & local seafood is on the menu at this cozy find."

4. Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar in National Harbor, MD. This restaurant offers live entertainment along with good food and is a truly unique dining experience.

"Teams of pianists take audience requests & the staff dances at this show bar with a pub-fare menu," their bio says on Google.

Their menu includes Burgers, Wings, Fries, Chicken Tenders, and more!

Those are four restaurants that have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state of Maryland.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite places to eat in Maryland? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Tourism-g28941-Maryland-Vacations.html

