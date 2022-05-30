Six tips to consider when grilling out this summer

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoodNetwork and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

It's that time of the year again and, if you're like most Americans, you're probably planning on grilling out this summer.

The FoodNetwork website has several tips for great summer grilling. Here's what some of them are.

1. Have A Clean Grill.

"Don’t let last night’s salmon skin impart a fishy-char flavor to tonight’s chicken breasts. Use a sturdy metal brush to clean the grates in between uses," their website says.

2. Don't Move The Food Around.

"In general, the fewer times you flip something, the better (once is ideal for most meats). If the meat is stuck to the grill, let it cook more — it will unstick itself when it’s ready for flipping," their website says.

3. Don't Squeeze Or Flatten The Meats.

For this tip, their website says, "Yes, I know that burst of sizzling flame that comes from squishing a burger with a spatula is tempting. But you know what is creating that flame burst? Fat. And you know what fat is? Juicy flavor. Don’t squish meat, because you will squeeze out the taste and moisture."

4. Keep A Spray Bottle Nearby.

"Flames are not your food’s friends — they will char it unpleasantly. Keep a spray bottle filled with water handy; this will allow you to dampen flare-ups without interfering with heat," their website declares.

5. Have A Meat Thermometer.

On this tip, their website said, "Unless you are a very experienced cook, it is hard to tell meat’s temperature merely by touching it...More accurate for most of us: A quick check of temp from a thermometer. Your confidence in grilling will skyrocket with this one $10 purchase."

6. Avoid Putting Cold Foods On The Grill.

"Letting meat come to temperature on the counter for 30 minutes before grilling will help it cook more evenly. (If you are looking for a rare sear, however — like if you’re grilling tuna, for example — then chilled is the way to go!)" their website said.

Those are six tips for grilling out this summer! Be safe, have fun, and enjoy the food!

You can click the following link to go to the FoodNetwork website: https://www.foodnetwork.com/fn-dish/chefs/2016/06/top-10-tips-for-excellent-summer-grilling

