Five restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants.

If you're looking for some good places to eat, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe in Orlando, FL. This Contemporary American restaurant has a stellar view of the waterfront and offers amazing food.

Their bio says, "Located on the historic Lake Ivanhoe, Russell's offers an upscale casual dining restaurant and bar featuring an innovative and fresh menu, all with an amazing view and atmosphere."

Their menu includes Steak, Seafood, Soups, Salads, and much more.

2. Forbici Modern Italian Restaurant in Tampa, FL. This Italian restaurant is great for large groups and offers outdoor dining.

Their bio says, "Modern Italian made fresh daily with an emphasis on Roman-Style Pizza! Tampa’s Original Roman-Style Pizza."

The most popular menu items here are the Chicken Salad and Cheese Pizza.

3. Salt Cafe in Miami Beach, FL. This restaurant is highly ranked in its food, service, and ambiance.

"Salt Cafe is your spot for American and Mediterranean food, great outdoor vibe, and friendly service," their bio says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Steaks, Wraps, Breakfast items, and much more.

4. One 20: A Modern Bistro in Niceville, FL. This French/American restaurant has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"ONE 20 is a 75-seat modern bistro, featuring simple fare with a modern culinary twist. You can feel comfortable enjoying brunch on a Sunday after church, or a quick executive business lunch meeting with a client. Maybe a romantic evening with your special someone or just an excuse to take the family out for dinner," their bio says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Steak, and much more.

5. True Food Kitchen in Jacksonville, FL. This American restaurant is a nice, healthy option that serves great food.

"True Food Kitchen in Jacksonville is currently open with dine-in and carry-out service. As always, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our guests by following the guidance of the CDC and local health officials," their bio says.

Their menu includes Pizza, Burgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, and more!

Those are five restaurants that have been ranked as the best places to eat in Florida for 2022.

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/florida/cities

