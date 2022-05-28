Five restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in 2022

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvU9o_0ftTh2Gu00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants.

If you're looking for some good places to eat, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe in Orlando, FL. This Contemporary American restaurant has a stellar view of the waterfront and offers amazing food.

Their bio says, "Located on the historic Lake Ivanhoe, Russell's offers an upscale casual dining restaurant and bar featuring an innovative and fresh menu, all with an amazing view and atmosphere."

Their menu includes Steak, Seafood, Soups, Salads, and much more.

2. Forbici Modern Italian Restaurant in Tampa, FL. This Italian restaurant is great for large groups and offers outdoor dining.

Their bio says, "Modern Italian made fresh daily with an emphasis on Roman-Style Pizza! Tampa’s Original Roman-Style Pizza."

The most popular menu items here are the Chicken Salad and Cheese Pizza.

3. Salt Cafe in Miami Beach, FL. This restaurant is highly ranked in its food, service, and ambiance.

"Salt Cafe is your spot for American and Mediterranean food, great outdoor vibe, and friendly service," their bio says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Steaks, Wraps, Breakfast items, and much more.

4. One 20: A Modern Bistro in Niceville, FL. This French/American restaurant has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"ONE 20 is a 75-seat modern bistro, featuring simple fare with a modern culinary twist. You can feel comfortable enjoying brunch on a Sunday after church, or a quick executive business lunch meeting with a client. Maybe a romantic evening with your special someone or just an excuse to take the family out for dinner," their bio says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Steak, and much more.

5. True Food Kitchen in Jacksonville, FL. This American restaurant is a nice, healthy option that serves great food.

"True Food Kitchen in Jacksonville is currently open with dine-in and carry-out service. As always, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our guests by following the guidance of the CDC and local health officials," their bio says.

Their menu includes Pizza, Burgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, and more!

Those are five restaurants that have been ranked as the best places to eat in Florida for 2022.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite places to eat in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/florida/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, food, travel, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# florida# travel# 2022

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
12394 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Maryland State

Four restaurants in Maryland have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Maryland's many great local restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments

Six tips to consider when grilling out this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoodNetwork and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. It's that time of the year again and, if you're like most Americans, you're probably planning on grilling out this summer.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Five Seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Massachusetts' many great restaurants.

Read full story
7 comments
Georgia State

Five restaurants in Georgia have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Georgia's many great restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Three restaurants in Illinois that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Illinois, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
Kansas State

Five restaurants in Kansas that are considered the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on going out to eat in Kansas, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
10 comments
Indiana State

Five American restaurants in Indiana that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great American restaurants in the state of Indiana, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments

Five restaurants in North Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great restaurants in North Carolina, this article is for you.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Five Seafood restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great seafood in the state of Virginia, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

Five affordable restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Ohio and are looking for some great restaurants that won't break the bank, you might want to consider some of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Mississippi State

Five Seafood restaurants in Mississippi that are considered the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Mississippi and feel in the mood for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
9 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five destinations in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Pennsylvania is home to many beautiful cities and parks. It is also one of the most important industrial centers in the United States for things like coal and steel.

Read full story
9 comments

Five restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked among the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the beautiful state of South Carolina, there are a ton of amazing restaurants that you should definitely try.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Five Seafood restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you are in Maryland and looking for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
28 comments
Georgia State

Five Seafood restaurants in Georgia that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Georgia and are feeling in the mood for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Several new Mexican restaurants will be opening in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Gulf Shore Business and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Several Mexican restaurants will be opening up in Florida soon.

Read full story
11 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five Seafood restaurants in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you are in Pennsylvania and feel in the mood for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening several new locations in Ohio soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from WKYC Studios and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in the state of Ohio.

Read full story
52 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy