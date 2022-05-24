Five American restaurants in Indiana that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great American restaurants in the state of Indiana, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best American restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Harry & Izzy's in Indianapolis, IN. This Steakhouse is a great choice for special occasions such as anniversaries or dates.

"Harry & Izzy's is an independent, upscale American Grill located on Indy's Northside. Its ambiance exudes class and sophistication in a comfortable setting," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are the World Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail, Filet, and Caesar Salad.

2. Charleston's Restaurant in Carmel, IN. This American restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website.

"Charleston’s is a casual, upbeat restaurant with a modestly priced menu featuring traditional American classics prepared from scratch daily. The atmosphere is warm, cozy, and inviting, utilizing dark woods and gas lighting to create a handsome, casual, and comfortable décor," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include Roasted Prime Rib and Salmon Caesar Salad.

3. LaSalle Kitchen & Tavern in South Bend, IN. This restaurant offers a nice, cozy, and casual environment as well as great food.

Their bio says, "At LaSalle Kitchen Tavern we take food and drink service seriously so you can keep the focus on what matters: relaxing with friends over drinks and a meal."

Their menu includes burgers, wings, soups, salads, appetizers, and much more.

4. Ophelia's in Fort Wayne, IN. This American restaurant is a great choice for brunch.

"At Ophelia’s, we're more than just a café or restaurant. We are a destination featuring a cute 1900s house located in the heart of the historic Wells Street Corridor with second store boutique style bar and beautiful patio space," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Spiced Sweet Potato Pancakes, French Toast, and Steak Benedict.

5. Angry Donkey in Michigantown, IN. This restaurant has a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "We are a full-service restaurant and bar offering a wide variety of Hoosier Inspired cuisine, with many ingredients from local suppliers. Enjoy your with a large selection of wine, liquor, and domestic & craft beers!"

The most popular menu items here include Blackened Catfish, Steak Fries, and Signature Bread Pudding.

Those are five American restaurants that are considered the best places to eat in the state of Indiana.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite American restaurants in Indiana? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/indiana/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, travel, food, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!