Five restaurants in North Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHt5m_0fnShwBS00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great restaurants in North Carolina, this article is for you.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Seabird in Wilmington, NC. This Seafood restaurant is a great choice for special occasions and dates.

"Mindfully sourced and thoughtfully prepared ingredients highlight the landscape of the food in our coastal community. Menu subject to change daily with local availability of seafood and produce," their bio says.

Their menu includes seafood, steak, salad, and much more.

2. Community Matters Cafe in Charlotte, NC. This American restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website and is a great option for brunch.

"By coming in for a great cup of coffee, enjoying a farm-to-table meal, or hosting your next business meeting in our fully appointed private meeting room, you are playing an important part in our program," their bio says.

Their menu offers all-day breakfast as well as lunch.

3. Frogs Leap Public House in Waynesville, NC. This Contemporary American restaurant has a fantastic 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Just off Main Street in historic Downtown Waynesville: Frogs Leap Public House is a farm-to-table country pub celebrating the food, culture, beer, and art of Western North Carolina."

The most popular menu items here are Parmesan-Truffle Fries, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Creole Shrimp & Grits.

4. Parkside Restaurant in Raleigh, NC. This restaurant is a solid choice for large groups.

"From the warm red brick and reclaimed barn wood-clad bar to the NC solid poplar tabletops, we want our guests to feel welcome. Whether you are sampling one of our 25+ beers on tap or enjoying our chef-inspired locally sourced fare, your experience is our priority," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include the Parkside Burger, Chicken Wings, and Chicken & Waffle Sandwich.

5. Green Valley Grille in Greensboro, NC. This Mediterranean restaurant is highly ranked in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

"Enjoy fresh seasonal European and Mediterranean flavors from the wood-fired rotisserie and grill. Pair it with your choice of artisanal cocktails, craft beers, and over 75 wines by the glass and 500 wines," their bio says.

Those are five restaurants that have been ranked as some of the best places to eat in the state of North Carolina.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite places to eat in North Carolina? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/north-carolina/cities

