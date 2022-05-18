Five destinations in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The state of Pennsylvania is home to many beautiful cities and parks. It is also one of the most important industrial centers in the United States for things like coal and steel.

If you're planning on visiting this great state, here are five destinations that are considered a must-visit.

1. Hershey Gardens in Hershey, PA. This destination is a gorgeous place to explore with the whole family.

"Opened in 1937, the 23-acre outdoor garden features a renowned rose garden, magnificent theme gardens, colorful seasonal displays, and a whimsical Children's Garden," their bio says.

2. Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, PA. This iconic destination offers living history demonstrations that bring the past back to life.

Their bio says, "The Battle of Gettysburg, a turning point in the Civil War, was the Union victory that ended General Robert E. Lee's second and most ambitious invasion of the North. Often referred to as the "High Water Mark of the Rebellion," Gettysburg was the Civil War's bloodiest battle and was also the inspiration for President Abraham Lincoln's immortal "Gettysburg Address."

3. Liberty Bell Center in Philadelphia, PA. Besides maybe a Philly cheesesteak, the Liberty Bell is one of the first things you think of when it comes to Philadelphia. Seeing this iconic landmark is a must for any newcomers to the city.

"Though it can no longer be rung, the bell remains a lasting American symbol of freedom," the bio says on the website.

4. Presque Isle State Park in Erie, PA. This beautiful park offers plenty of things to do for the whole family.

"Presque Isle State Park is a 3,200-acre sandy peninsula that arches into Lake Erie. As Pennsylvania’s only “seashore,” Presque Isle offers its visitors a beautiful coastline and many recreational activities, including swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, bicycling, and in-line skating," their bio says.

5. PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. This baseball stadium is widely known as one of the most beautiful stadiums across Major League Baseball. Although the team may not be doing well, seeing this magnificent park is still a fun way to spend the day.

"This retro, yet modern, urban park incorporates classic design elements with modern amenities for both spectators and athletes," their bio says.

Those are five destinations in the state of Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Will you go to them now? What are your favorite destinations in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Tourism-g28959-Pennsylvania-Vacations.html

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!