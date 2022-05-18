Five destinations in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LShSQ_0fiH9J5000
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The state of Pennsylvania is home to many beautiful cities and parks. It is also one of the most important industrial centers in the United States for things like coal and steel.

If you're planning on visiting this great state, here are five destinations that are considered a must-visit.

1. Hershey Gardens in Hershey, PA. This destination is a gorgeous place to explore with the whole family.

"Opened in 1937, the 23-acre outdoor garden features a renowned rose garden, magnificent theme gardens, colorful seasonal displays, and a whimsical Children's Garden," their bio says.

2. Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, PA. This iconic destination offers living history demonstrations that bring the past back to life.

Their bio says, "The Battle of Gettysburg, a turning point in the Civil War, was the Union victory that ended General Robert E. Lee's second and most ambitious invasion of the North. Often referred to as the "High Water Mark of the Rebellion," Gettysburg was the Civil War's bloodiest battle and was also the inspiration for President Abraham Lincoln's immortal "Gettysburg Address."

3. Liberty Bell Center in Philadelphia, PA. Besides maybe a Philly cheesesteak, the Liberty Bell is one of the first things you think of when it comes to Philadelphia. Seeing this iconic landmark is a must for any newcomers to the city.

"Though it can no longer be rung, the bell remains a lasting American symbol of freedom," the bio says on the website.

4. Presque Isle State Park in Erie, PA. This beautiful park offers plenty of things to do for the whole family.

"Presque Isle State Park is a 3,200-acre sandy peninsula that arches into Lake Erie. As Pennsylvania’s only “seashore,” Presque Isle offers its visitors a beautiful coastline and many recreational activities, including swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, bicycling, and in-line skating," their bio says.

5. PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. This baseball stadium is widely known as one of the most beautiful stadiums across Major League Baseball. Although the team may not be doing well, seeing this magnificent park is still a fun way to spend the day.

"This retro, yet modern, urban park incorporates classic design elements with modern amenities for both spectators and athletes," their bio says.

Those are five destinations in the state of Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Will you go to them now? What are your favorite destinations in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Tourism-g28959-Pennsylvania-Vacations.html

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# pennsylvania# 2022# must visit destinations# local

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
11712 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Ohio State

Five affordable restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Ohio and are looking for some great restaurants that won't break the bank, you might want to consider some of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Mississippi State

Five Seafood restaurants in Mississippi that are considered the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Mississippi and feel in the mood for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments

Five restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked among the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the beautiful state of South Carolina, there are a ton of amazing restaurants that you should definitely try.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Five Seafood restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you are in Maryland and looking for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
28 comments
Georgia State

Five Seafood restaurants in Georgia that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Georgia and are feeling in the mood for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Several new Mexican restaurants will be opening in Florida soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Gulf Shore Business and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Several Mexican restaurants will be opening up in Florida soon.

Read full story
11 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five Seafood restaurants in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you are in Pennsylvania and feel in the mood for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening several new locations in Ohio soon

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from WKYC Studios and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain will be opening up several new locations in the state of Ohio.

Read full story
50 comments
Massachusetts State

Five great restaurants in Massachusetts that you should try if you haven't already

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Massachusetts and looking for some new restaurants to try, the website OpenTable has some suggestions for you.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Five restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked among the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Tennessee is home to a ton of great places to eat, but the following restaurants have been ranked among the best in the state.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Five Seafood restaurants in Maine that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Maine is known for its beauty and wonderful seafood. If you're in the mood for some of the best seafood in the world, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
Florida State

Five Seafood restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. One of the things that Florida is known for is its amazing seafood. If you're in the mood for it, you might want to check out the following restaurants.

Read full story
55 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Five American restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Ohio and are in the mood for some classic American food, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
15 comments
Virginia State

Five great restaurants in Virginia that you should try if you haven't already

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Virginia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, so it can be hard to choose which one to go to when you're going out.

Read full story
6 comments
Minnesota State

Five American restaurants in Minnesota that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the state of Minnesota and are in the mood for some classic American food, you may want to consider going to one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Lexington, KY

Five American restaurants in Kentucky that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some classic American food in Kentucky, you may want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Five American restaurants in Massachusetts that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some restaurants that serve great American food, you may want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy