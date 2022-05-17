Five restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked among the best places to eat

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the beautiful state of South Carolina, there are a ton of amazing restaurants that you should definitely try.

The website OpenTable has a list of some of the best restaurants in the state. They are ranked in their food, service, atmosphere, and value. The following restaurants are some of the best of the best.

1. Anson in Charleston, SC. This Southern restaurant is a great choice for special occasions and is one of the best restaurants in the state.

"Anson was named one of OpenTable's 50 Best Southern Restaurants in America for 2018," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Whole Crispy Flounder, Shrimp and Grits, and Fried Green Tomatoes.

2. SELECT Restaurant in Greer, SC. This Contemporary American restaurant is a good choice for lunch and is classified as a neighborhood gem.

"We carefully choose every ingredient, location, menu selection, process, wines, craft beers, finest crafted cocktails, hot teas, etc....to provide you, the customer, what you desire. After all, you are the entire reason we are here," their bio says.

The most popular menu items include the Tuscan Filet, Chicken Marsala, and Strawberry Pandowdy.

3. Aspen Grille in Myrtle Beach, SC. This American restaurant is a fantastic romantic option and has a notable wine list.

"Our comfortable dining room features warm woods and original art, making it a relaxing respite from the hustle-bustle of the world outside. Our attentive and experienced staff provides the perfect ambiance for a casual dinner, special event, or business occasion," their bio says.

Their menu includes Steak, Seafood, Prime Rib, Salads, and much more.

4. Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant in Hilton Head Island, SC. This Seafood restaurant offers amazing, scenic views as well as great food.

"Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant dropped its anchor in the Fall of 2017 and forever changed the culinary landscape of the Low-country. In early 2017, the partners of the restaurant began to transform it into their vision for Hilton Head’s newest waterfront dining destination," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Broiled Seafood Bounty, Seared Sea Scallops, and Shrimp.

5. Motor Supply Company Bistro in Columbia, SC. This restaurant is ranked exceptionally well in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

Their bio says, "Motor Supply works with local, sustainable farms for produce, meats, dairy, and more. Seafood is caught off of the SC coast, and all of our charcuterie, desserts, stocks, sauces, and dressings are made in-house."

The most popular menu items here include Wild Caught SC Shrimp & Grits, Pan Seared SC Swordfish, and the Artisan Cheese & Pickle Board.

Those are five restaurants in the state of South Carolina that have been ranked as some of the best places to eat.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? If not, will you try any of them soon? What are your favorite restaurants in South Carolina? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/south-carolina/cities

