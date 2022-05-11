Five great restaurants in Massachusetts that you should try if you haven't already

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in Massachusetts and looking for some new restaurants to try, the website OpenTable has some suggestions for you.

The following restaurants are some of the highest-ranked places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Joe's on Newbury in Boston, MA. This American restaurant is a great spot for brunch and is classified as a neighborhood gem.

"Joe’s on Newbury, located on Boston’s historic Newbury Street, offers the comfort food you crave. A staple in the Back Bay for over 35 years, the popular spot serves a New England-inspired menu featuring classic dishes and an extensive beverage list," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Lobster, Joe's Mac & Five Cheese, and Joe's Nachos.

2. Piccolo's in Worcester, MA. This Italian restaurant is the perfect spot for special or romantic occasions.

"A unique destination for Worcester's movers and shakers, Piccolo's has become the place to go for great Italian cuisine, a glass of good wine, and an eclectic social mix not found elsewhere on Shrewsbury Street," their bio says.

3. Johnny's Bar and Grille in South Hadley, MA. This restaurant offers a nice, casual atmosphere and has a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Johnny’s prides itself on food quality, our menu is marked by an eclectic mix of culinary influences. From our fresh ground Angus burgers to our daily dinner specials."

Their menu includes burgers, sandwiches, pizza, seafood, and a wide variety of appetizers.

4. The Pasta House in New Bedford, MA. This Italian restaurant is ranked very highly in its food, service, and ambiance.

"A traditional landmark for over 30 years, The Pasta House is keen on serving the finest Italian dining in the region. The pride of The Pasta House is our unique Italian ambiance, top quality food and wine, endless variety, and impeccable service," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are the Pasta Salad, Butternut Squash Ravioli, and Chicken.

5. Teddy's on the Hill in Boston, MA. This American restaurant offers bar seating, a fun atmosphere, and great food.

"Quirky, neighborhood hangout whipping up pub food, plus unique cocktails, beer, and wine," their bio says.

Their menu includes burgers, quesadillas, wings, fish & chips, salads, and more!

Those are five great restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely try if you haven't already.

