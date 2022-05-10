Five restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked among the best places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The state of Tennessee is home to a ton of great places to eat, but the following restaurants have been ranked among the best in the state.

The website TripAdvisor has a list of the best restaurants in all of Tennessee. Here's what some of them are.

1. Corner 16 in Knoxville, TN. This restaurant has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on the website and is one of the best restaurants in Knoxville.

Their bio says, "We are the newest member of the Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants. Come enjoy our great food and drinks!"

Their menu includes burgers, steak, sandwiches, and a ton of different appetizers.

2. Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria in Nashville, TN. This restaurant is a nice, affordable option and is ranked very well in its food and service.

"Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria is a fast, casual, artisan pizza shop with a love for hip hop & R&B culture. With locally sourced ingredients and local craft brews, we build community by advocating the people and businesses that make every space great," their website says.

3. St. John's Restaurant in Chattanooga, TN. This restaurant is ranked very well in its atmosphere, food, and service.

"Seasonal, elevated American fare is served in a vintage space with modern decor," their bio on Google says.

Their menu includes seafood, steak, and a wide selection of wine.

4. Chubby's Deli in Sevierville, TN. This American diner is the number one ranked restaurant in Sevierville.

"Small family-owned and operated business. We are a husband and wife team, Chubby and Clyde, that have always dreamed of sharing our cooking with others. Delicious, affordable, and made from scratch," their bio says.

Their menu includes your typical American fare. They serve mostly breakfast and lunch items.

5. Smokin Chickin in Clarksville, TN. This American restaurant is ranked exceptionally well in its food, service, value, and atmosphere.

"Airy counter-serve preparing rotisserie chicken with a variety of global marinades & sides," their bio says on Google.

Their menu includes wings, rotisserie chicken, paninis, and much more!

Those are five restaurants in Tennessee that have been ranked among the best places to eat in the state.

