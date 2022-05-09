Five Seafood restaurants in Maine that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMbFX_0fXsmbmW00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The state of Maine is known for its beauty and wonderful seafood. If you're in the mood for some of the best seafood in the world, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best Seafood restaurants in the state. Here's what some of the top restaurants were.

1. Harborside 1901 Bar & Grill in Boothbay Harbor, ME. This restaurant offer spectacular views along with its great food.

"Our contemporary seafood, steak, and sushi combined menu is prepared from the finest seasonal, organic, and sustainable ingredients that come directly from local farmers and day boat fishermen whenever possible," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include Lobster, Salmon, and Kid Sushi.

2. The Tides Beach Club in Kennebunkport, ME. This restaurant is ranked very well in its food, service, and ambiance.

Their bio says, "Dining at the Tides Beach Club in Kennebunkport, Maine is a refreshing experience with the emphasis on fresh!"

The most popular menu items here are 12 Dozen Oysters, Lobster Roll, and Watermelon Cosmo.

3. McLaughlin's at the Marina in Bangor, ME. This restaurant is a great choice for outdoor dining and large groups.

"The restaurant is off the beaten path and when you arrive you will find yourself overlooking the beautiful Penobscot River. McLaughlin's offers the freshest of seafood, as well as tasty steaks, light fares, delicious salads, and full bar menu," their bio says.

Their menu offers an extremely wide variety of seafood along with much more.

4. Robert's Maine Grill in Kittery, ME. This restaurant has a great 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Robert’s Maine Grill, a full service, two-story restaurant; an oasis in the midst of Kittery’s Route 1 shopping district with views of beautiful Spruce Creek," their bio says.

Their menu includes seafood, sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads, and more.

5. The Nor'Easter Pound & Market in Mount Desert, ME. This restaurant is another great choice for large groups and also offers scenic views with its great food.

"Located near Acadia National Park, with a laidback and comfortable feel mixed with elevated yet affordable dishes. Locally owned, locally loved," their bio says.

From lobster, oysters, burgers, and sandwiches, this restaurant offers a wide selection of food to enjoy.

Those are five Seafood restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Maine.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them before? What are your favorite Seafood restaurants in Maine? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/maine/cities

