Five American restaurants in Minnesota that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the state of Minnesota and are in the mood for some classic American food, you may want to consider going to one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best American restaurants in the state. Here's what some of the top restaurants are.

1. Good Day Cafe in Golden Valley, MN. This American restaurant is a great choice for brunch and has a nice, casual atmosphere.

"Focusing entirely on making in-house meals, Good Day Café offers diners a quality dining experience coupled with a warm, inviting ambiance," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are GDC Potatoes, Beignets, and Crab Cake Louie.

2. On The Rocks in Nisswa, MN. This restaurant is a great choice for special occasions.

"In the winter, experience our heated igloos located right outside of the Northwood’s Pub! Enjoy appetizers and drinks while taking in the winter wonderland," their bio says.

3. Granite City Food & Brewery in St. Cloud, MN. This American restaurant is a good choice for large groups.

"With its warm, inviting, and modern design, Granite City Food & Brewery’s expansive interior features a spacious and comfortable dining room, four-sided modern full-service bar, and three private dining areas, as well as an outdoor patio," their bio says.

Their menu includes burgers, sandwiches, steak, wings, pasta, and much more!

4. Redstone American Grill in Minnetonka, MN. This restaurant is ranked very well in its food, service, and ambiance.

"The rugged yet romantic atmosphere is perfect for any occasion, an intimate dinner, a business lunch, or Sunday brunch," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include Parmesan Crusted Walleye, Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp, and French Fries.

5. Antlers Restaurant in Pequot Lakes, MN. This American restaurant has a great 4.5 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Antlers Restaurant is at the Whitebirch Golf Course Clubhouse and offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the golf course. Antlers restaurant is a Brainerd Lakes Area favorite for fine dining in a casual atmosphere," their bio says.

Their menu includes wings, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, and more.

Those are five American restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Minnesota.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you ever been to them? What are your favorite American restaurants in Minnesota? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/minnesota/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!