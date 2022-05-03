Five American restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Maryland has a ton of great restaurants, but if you're in the mood for some classic American food, you'll want to try the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of some of the best American restaurants in the state. Here's what some of the top restaurants are.

1. Ashling Kitchen & Bar in Crofton, MD. This American restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem.

"We provide amazing food, generous portions, and quality service while trying to showcase the magic happening behind the kitchen doors and cooking up all the food for backstage performances in the entertainment industry," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include New Orleans' Shrimp & Grits, Grilled Salmon BLTA, and Steak Poutine.

2. Ampersea Restaurant in Baltimore, MD. This restaurant is a great choice for outdoor dining and offers a scenic view.

"A destination innovating the way Baltimore dines on the Patapsco River, Ampersea's dedication to locally-sourced, fresh ingredients--many from our very own greenhouse--and passionate commitment to storied Maryland recipes set our menu apart," their bio says.

Their menu includes ribs, seafood, sandwiches, and more!

3. Coopers Mill in Bethesda, MD. This American restaurant offers a casual atmosphere along with some great food.

"Fuel up at Cooper's Mill for a great day of sightseeing or exploring Bethesda, Marriott. Also, join us during the evening to enjoy fresh dishes with a broad selection of fine wines to sip and savor," their bio says.

Their menu includes burgers, sandwiches, seafood, salads, and more.

4. Lakeside Grille in Flintstone, MD. This restaurant is a great choice for special occasions and offers a scenic view.

"The new 4,000-square-foot Lakeside Grille, with spectacular views overlooking the lake and Rocky Gap State Park, will replace Lakeside Restaurant as Rocky Gap’s premier upscale steakhouse," their bio says.

Their menu includes steak, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and more!

5. Bannings Tavern in Easton, MD. This restaurant is ranked well in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

"A local favorite, Banning’s Tavern is located in the heart of Easton’s historic district..." their bio says.

Their menu includes a variety of different sandwiches, burgers, fish, and more!

Those are five American restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Maryland.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite American restaurants in Maryland? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/maryland/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind.