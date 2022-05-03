Five American restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ii8dF_0fRbtdnW00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Maryland has a ton of great restaurants, but if you're in the mood for some classic American food, you'll want to try the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of some of the best American restaurants in the state. Here's what some of the top restaurants are.

1. Ashling Kitchen & Bar in Crofton, MD. This American restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem.

"We provide amazing food, generous portions, and quality service while trying to showcase the magic happening behind the kitchen doors and cooking up all the food for backstage performances in the entertainment industry," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include New Orleans' Shrimp & Grits, Grilled Salmon BLTA, and Steak Poutine.

2. Ampersea Restaurant in Baltimore, MD. This restaurant is a great choice for outdoor dining and offers a scenic view.

"A destination innovating the way Baltimore dines on the Patapsco River, Ampersea's dedication to locally-sourced, fresh ingredients--many from our very own greenhouse--and passionate commitment to storied Maryland recipes set our menu apart," their bio says.

Their menu includes ribs, seafood, sandwiches, and more!

3. Coopers Mill in Bethesda, MD. This American restaurant offers a casual atmosphere along with some great food.

"Fuel up at Cooper's Mill for a great day of sightseeing or exploring Bethesda, Marriott. Also, join us during the evening to enjoy fresh dishes with a broad selection of fine wines to sip and savor," their bio says.

Their menu includes burgers, sandwiches, seafood, salads, and more.

4. Lakeside Grille in Flintstone, MD. This restaurant is a great choice for special occasions and offers a scenic view.

"The new 4,000-square-foot Lakeside Grille, with spectacular views overlooking the lake and Rocky Gap State Park, will replace Lakeside Restaurant as Rocky Gap’s premier upscale steakhouse," their bio says.

Their menu includes steak, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and more!

5. Bannings Tavern in Easton, MD. This restaurant is ranked well in its food, service, ambiance, and value.

"A local favorite, Banning’s Tavern is located in the heart of Easton’s historic district..." their bio says.

Their menu includes a variety of different sandwiches, burgers, fish, and more!

Those are five American restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Maryland.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite American restaurants in Maryland? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/maryland/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# maryland# travel# 2022

Comments / 13

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
10745 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Cincinnati, OH

Five American restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Ohio and are in the mood for some classic American food, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
14 comments
Virginia State

Five great restaurants in Virginia that you should try if you haven't already

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Virginia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, so it can be hard to choose which one to go to when you're going out.

Read full story
4 comments
Minnesota State

Five American restaurants in Minnesota that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the state of Minnesota and are in the mood for some classic American food, you may want to consider going to one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Lexington, KY

Five American restaurants in Kentucky that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some classic American food in Kentucky, you may want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Five American restaurants in Massachusetts that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some restaurants that serve great American food, you may want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Wisconsin State

Five American restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great American food, you may want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Somerset County, PA

Five American restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some classic American food, you might want to consider going to the following restaurants.

Read full story
18 comments
Georgia State

Five Delicious Georgia Recipes That Are Considered Among The Best

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Taste-Of-Home website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Georgia is well known for its amazing Southern food, but these five recipes are considered among the best.

Read full story
Virginia State

Five restaurants in Virginia that are considered among the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Virginia is home to plenty of beautiful things to see and do, but it's also home to some very good restaurants.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Five affordable restaurants in Georgia that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great affordable places to eat in Georgia, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Five affordable restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're on a budget and are looking for some great affordable restaurants in Florida, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
7 comments

Five restaurants in South Carolina that are great for outdoor dining

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in South Carolina that also offer outdoor dining, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Five restaurants across Ohio that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Ohio, you may want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Five restaurants in Arkansas that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Arkansas, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
10 comments
Wisconsin State

Five Wisconsin recipes that are considered the best

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Taste-Of-Home website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. People that live in Wisconsin know all about the amazing recipes that have been handed down from previous generations.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant chain is opening several new locations in Florida

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox35Orlando and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain is about to open several new locations in the state of Florida.

Read full story
88 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy