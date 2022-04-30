Five American restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for some classic American food, you may want to consider trying one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best American restaurants in the state. Here's what some of the top restaurants are.

1. City Pub in Orlando, FL. This American restaurant offers a casual atmosphere along with some great food.

"We strive to be a friendly and welcoming neighborhood pub. City PUB is located in the heart of the North Quarter District in Downtown Orlando. We have a comfortable bar, high-top, and dining room seating with multiple TVs so you never miss your favorite game," their bio says.

Their menu includes burgers, wings, fish, and more!

2. Seasons 52 in Tampa, FL. This American restaurant is a great choice for special occasions and large groups.

"Seasons 52 is a comfortable and stylish fresh grill and wine bar offering a refreshingly balanced approach to food and wine where guests are free to enjoy, knowing any choice they make is one they'll feel good about," their bio says.

Their menu includes seafood, pork chops, lamb, salads, and more.

3. Orange Blossom in Miami Beach, FL. This American restaurant is a great choice for outdoor dining and brunch.

"Using only the freshest ingredients, we locally source our products from South Florida farmers and fish vendors. In addition to our signature dishes, our menu is updated seasonally to feature special offerings," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Shrimp, Yellow Tail Tacos, and East Coast Oysters.

4. Paramount Grill in Gainesville, FL. This American restaurant is ranked very well in its food, service, and ambiance.

"Brunch, lunch, and dinner are offered on the menu at the Paramount Grill, and many of the dishes are made using locally grown and sourced ingredients. Extensive beer and wine lists are also available, so feel free to ask about a great drink to pair with your meal," their bio says.

5. 3 Palms Grille in Ponte Verde Beach, FL. This American restaurant offers a scenic view and is classified as a neighborhood gem.

"3 Palms Grille at Oak Bridge will offer a new destination for fun and fare. Ideal for brunch, cocktails on the green, a 19th hole lunch, and more," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are the Grouper Sandwich, Chicken Parmesan, and Truffle Deviled Eggs.

Those are five American restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Florida.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite American restaurants in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/florida/cities

