Five affordable restaurants in Tennessee that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHt5m_0fJYiHSY00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in Tennessee that won't drain your wallet, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best affordable restaurants in the state. These restaurants were categorized as the cheapest places to eat on the website. Here's what some of the top results were.

1. City Tap House in Nashville, TN. This American restaurant is a great choice for groups.

​"Complemented​ ​by​ ​our​ ​contemporary American​ ​regional​ ​cuisine​ ​and​ ​gourmet​ ​brick​ ​oven​ ​pizza​ ​menu,​ ​City​ ​Tap​ ​House​ ​offers​ ​guests​ ​a​ ​rustic, comfortable​ ​dining​ ​and​ ​bar​ ​setting," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Nashville Hot Cauliflower, Charred Brussel Sprouts, and the Salmon Burger.

2. Tupelo Honey in Knoxville, TN. This Contemporary Southern restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem.

"Tupelo Honey is a revival of Southern Comfort Food and traditions rooted in the Carolina Mountains we call home," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here include Smothered Chicken, Famous Fried Green Tomatoes, and Biscuits for a Cause.

3. Blues City Cafe in Memphis, TN. This restaurant offers a fun, casual atmosphere and features live entertainment.

"The Blues City menu includes such favorites as our Famous BBQ Ribs, Southern Fried Catfish, Broiled Steaks, and the World's Best Homemade Tamales. Our friendly staff and world-famous menu have drawn the attention of presidents and celebrities alike," their bio says.

4. Ole Red in Gatlinburg, TN. This American restaurant is ranked very high in its ambiance and service.

"Ole Red has a little something for everyone in the heart of the Smokies! We cordially invite you to settle in with a Blake-approved cocktail, order a plate of Redneck Nachos, or try the super-stacked Ober Gatlin-Burger," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Champagne of Fried Chicken, Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf, and Redneck Nachos.

5. Food Works in Chattanooga, TN. This American restaurant is a great affordable choice for special occasions.

"Voted one of Chattanooga’s Best Restaurants, Food Works strives to provide its guests with a quality experience in a refined, yet relaxed atmosphere. Located on Chattanooga’s North Shore, we are situated in the beautifully renovated and historic Signal Knitting Mill," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Shrimp N' Grits, Chicken Piccata, and Fried Green Tomatoes.

Those are five affordable restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Tennessee.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite affordable restaurants in the state? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/tennessee/cities

