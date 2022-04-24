Five affordable restaurants in Georgia that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oa81g_0fIljtST00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great affordable places to eat in Georgia, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of some of the best affordable restaurants in the state. These restaurants were categorized as the cheapest options on the website. Here's what some of them are.

1. Seven Lamps in Atlanta, GA. This American restaurant has great outdoor dining options and is a good choice for lunch.

"We feature fresh, local "craft" foods made with passion. We make just about everything from scratch, offering the highest quality with sizable portions; think "elegant comfort" food," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Crispy Brussel Sprouts, The Burger, and the Pimento Cheese Board.

2. The Collins Quarter in Savannah, GA. This Contemporary American restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem.

"By day, The Collins Quarter is a bustling and vibrant café, serving an all-day brunch menu and delicious beverages. By night, the café transforms into a candlelit restaurant," their bio says.

The most popular menu items include Pan Roasted Scallops, Pork Belly, and House Salad.

3. Tin Lizzy's Cantina in Buford, GA. This Tex-Mex restaurant is ranked very well in its food and service.

"Known for its fun atmosphere and creative food with unique flavors, Tin Lizzy's Cantina serves delicious soft tacos, quesadillas, specialty skillets and more, comprised and influenced by many cultures," their bio says.

4. Ocean & Acre in Cumming, GA. This Seafood Restaurant is a great affordable choice for special occasions.

"Ocean and Acre is a dining destination combining the majesty and freshness of the land and sea," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Fish & Chips, Hot Buttered Lobster Roll, and Seafood Risotto.

5. Oliver's Corner Bistro in Macon, GA. This American restaurant has a great 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Our menu features dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life. Upscale, quality food meets welcoming friendly service and a comfortable environment," their bio says.

Their menu includes pasta, steak, seafood, salad, and more!

Those are five affordable restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Georgia.

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you been to any of them? What are your favorite affordable restaurants in Georgia? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/georgia/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# georgia# travel# 2022

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
9976 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Georgia State

Five Delicious Georgia Recipes That Are Considered Among The Best

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Taste-Of-Home website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Georgia is well known for its amazing Southern food, but these five recipes are considered among the best.

Read full story
Virginia State

Five restaurants in Virginia that are considered among the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Virginia is home to plenty of beautiful things to see and do, but it's also home to some very good restaurants.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Five affordable restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're on a budget and are looking for some great affordable restaurants in Florida, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
7 comments

Five restaurants in South Carolina that are great for outdoor dining

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in South Carolina that also offer outdoor dining, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Five restaurants across Ohio that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Ohio, you may want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Five restaurants in Arkansas that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Arkansas, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
10 comments
Wisconsin State

Five Wisconsin recipes that are considered the best

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Taste-Of-Home website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. People that live in Wisconsin know all about the amazing recipes that have been handed down from previous generations.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant chain is opening several new locations in Florida

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox35Orlando and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain is about to open several new locations in the state of Florida.

Read full story
88 comments
Florida State

Five more restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Florida, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
6 comments
Louisiana State

Five restaurants in Louisiana have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Louisiana is known for a lot of things, especially its great food. The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. They were ranked on their food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

Five restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Maryland is home to many beautiful things to see and do. It's also home to some amazing restaurants.

Read full story
21 comments
Mississippi State

Five restaurants in Mississippi have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and are looking for some great places to eat, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening several new locations in Georgia

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox5Atlanta and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular fast-food restaurant chain is about to open several new locations in the state of Georgia.

Read full story
32 comments
Massachusetts State

Five restaurants in Massachusetts that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Massachusetts is home to a ton of amazing things to see and do, but it's also home to some amazing restaurants.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Florida offers a wide variety of things to do and see. It also offers a ton of fantastic restaurants to eat at.

Read full story
33 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Five more restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy